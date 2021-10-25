China Commissions First Large Ocean-Going Patrol Vessel

China's first patrol vessel over 10,000 tons (CSSC/Weibo)

China celebrated the commissioning of its first large maritime patrol vessel which the authorities said would permit the coast guard to enhance their operations into the deep sea. The vessel, the Hai Xu 09, is China’s first patrol ship over 10,000 tons and features advanced technologies.

Reports on China Central Television said that the vessel will be used both for “cross-sea safety patrols and emergency search and rescue efforts. It will serve as a mobile law enforcement platform for maritime patrols as well as emergency coordination and command and command of pollution prevention.”

The Hai Xu 09 will be operated by the Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration. Observers noted that the administration is also responsible for the South China Sea region that has become increasingly tense as China expands its activity in the region.

Chinese media reports are saying that the vessel has a full load displacement of 13,000 tons, making it the country’s first official vessel with a displacement of more than 10,000 tons. Other reports referred to the displacement as 10,500 tons. Until now, China’s largest ocean patrol ships had a displacement of approximately 5,000 tons.

Construction for the vessel began in May 2019 at the China State Shipbuilding yard in Guangzhou. It was launched in September 2020. It has a length of 541 feet and a beam of 67 feet. The ship can reach a top speed of 25 knots although the normal operating speed will be 16 knots, which will give it a maximum endurance of 10,000 nautical miles. It was designed to sail up to 90 days between being supplied with fuel and food.

CSSC is calling the vessel the first intelligent, large scale patrol boat saying it is world-class in its design and equipment. To permit it to strengthen China’s marine traffic dynamic control and emergency support capabilities, it is equipped with a data center with satellite communications systems.

The vessel also has medical rescue capabilities and a helicopter landing deck. It is also equipped with water cannons. Video released by CSSC also shows a broad range of amenities for the crew.



(photos and video from CSSC/Weibo)