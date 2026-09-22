Ukrainian Drone Force Commander Reports 300 Ships Disabled

Ukraine is reporting a new milestone in its campaign, launched during the summer, targeting Russian shipping on the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. Both Ukraine and Russia accelerated their attacks this year on commercial shipping, greatly reducing movement on the Black Sea and leading to protests from Turkey and others.

Robert “Magyar” Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Force, released a statement on social media on September 22 asserting that his forces have now disabled 300 vessels supporting Russia. He says the campaign was launched on July 6 and since then they have focused on disabling ships supplying Crimea as well as carrying exports from Russia.

Brovdi asserts they have hit and disabled 134 vessels in the Sea of Azov and 166 vessels in the Black Sea. Most of the targets were either tankers moving fuel and energy products or dry bulk carriers.