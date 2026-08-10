Podcast: Wärtsilä's Jan Othman on Smart Planning for a Green Future

In this episode of The Maritime Executive's podcast series, In the Know, TME spoke with Jan Othman, Vice President of Project Services at technology group Wärtsilä, about the choices facing shipowners as new low-carbon regulations begin to emerge.

The uncertain pace of the green transition means that shipowners need to optimize for decades of phased regulatory rollout, says Othman, starting with careful planning during the newbuild process. With the right design choices, owners can gradually upgrade their vessels to new technology and meet evolving standards. Drawing on his experience with clean-energy projects, he explains how Wärtsilä can serve as a partner to support owners on a well-planned journey to a low-carbon future.

"When you buy a vessel today, you assume that you will operate it for 20 or 30 years, perhaps sometimes even even longer than that. And as there is uncertainty around the regulations, it's really important for shipowners to have a trusted partner who can help them, guide them, and ensure that they remain competitive in their own markets," Othman says.

For all the details, listen in to the full conversation below.