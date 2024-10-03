In the Know Podcast 62: Dr. Chris Landsea, National Hurricane Center

In the Know Podcast 62: Executive Interview with Dr. Chris Landsea, NOAA Chief, Tropical Analysis & Forecast Branch, National Hurricane Center - Miami, FL

In this edition of the In the Know podcast series, as the United States begins to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene, TME speaks with Dr. Chris Landsea, Chief Tropical Analysis & Forecast Branch Manager for the National Hurricane Center. He discusses the experience with the recent hurricane, forecasting, and the services the center provides for mariners.

Dr. Landsea is responsible for the branch that generates wind and wave forecasts for the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, tropical North Atlantic, and northeastern Pacific Ocean. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS), the National Weather Association, and the American Geophysical Union. He currently serves on the Editorial Board of the Bulletin of American Meteorological Society as its subject matter editor in tropical meteorology.

