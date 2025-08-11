Finland Files Charges Against Captain, Officers of Shadow Tanker Eagle S

The Deputy Prosecutor General of Finland confirmed on August 11 that charges have been brought against the captain and the first and second officers of the tanker Eagle S related to the damage to five undersea cables on December 25, 2024. Finnish media had reported for months that charges were likely to be filed after the investigation into the incident was completed earlier in the year.

The announcement provided no new details on the incident, which disrupted electrical transmissions between Finland and Estonia as well as telecommunication cables. The captain, who Reuters reports is Georgian, along with the two officers, who Reuters says are Indian, were charged with aggravated criminal mischief and aggravated interference with communications. The prosecutor’s office said the charges also include alternative indictments. Further details could be released by the District Court when the hearings begin.

The investigation showed that the tanker, which is registered in the Cook Islands, departed Russia’s Ust-Luga terminal with a cargo of oil products. On December 25, they believe the vessel dragged its anchor on the seabed for about 90 km (56 miles), damaging the five cables. The prosecutors report in addition to the critical interruption of services, the companies incurred costs of at least €60 million ($69.6 million) for the repairs.

The defendants have denied that they committed the offences for which they are being charged. Further, they have also questioned Finland’s jurisdiction. They contend the country lacks the right to bring the charges as the damage happened in international waters.

The three individuals have been detained in Finland since the incident occurred. Finnish authorities were quick to identify the Eagle S and detained the vessel for months. Originally, they detained nine individuals, instructing them not to leave Finland, but later focused on the three top officers from the tanker.

The Helsinki District Court will set a date for the hearing of the case. If necessary, it will also resolve the issue of Finnish jurisdiction.

The incident followed a similar one in 2023, where a Chinese vessel is accused of dragging its anchor and causing damage to undersea assets. China has not cooperated in the investigation but filed its own charges against the master of the containership Newnew Polar Bear.

After the damage to the cables between Finland and Estonia, Baltic nations became far more sensitive to the dangers to undersea assets and launched efforts to monitor and protect the cables. There have been several other scares, while Russia has denied any knowledge of the incidents. The European Union and NATO also agreed to join the efforts to safeguard the undersea assets against the perceived threat from the shadow fleet of tankers.

The shipping companies and authorities have also looked at the possibility of poor seamanship and faulty equipment contributing to the damage. The shipping companies have all denied deliberate efforts to damage infrastructure.

