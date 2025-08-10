Russian Navy Loses New Ice-Class Fleet Tug Shortly Before Delivery

The Russian Navy's newest ice-class fleet tug has capsized at the pier in St. Petersburg, despite concerted efforts to keep it upright.

The Kapitan Ushakov is the latest Project 23470 fleet auxiliary, and was assigned for delivery to the Northern Fleet. It was constructed at the Yaroslavl Shipbuilding, then transported to the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg in 2023 for final fitting out. Yaroslavl Shipbuilding maintained custody of the vessel and was leasing the pier, according to United24.

For reasons that remain under investigation, an auxiliary machinery space began to flood on Friday night, and the Ushakov took on an increasingly severe list. Shipyard employees and salvors attempted to save the vessel overnight, but the effort was not successful, and the Ushakov listed to 90 degrees and partially sank on Saturday.

An investigation is under way, and the authorities are looking at whether any safety regulations may have been broken.

The Project 23470 tugs are multipurpose fleet auxiliaries, capable of towing, salvage, firefighting, cargo transport and helicopter operations. They are rated ice class Arc4, making them capable of navigation in light ice. The vessel design is unconventional, with a small working deck amidships, a helipad over top of the aft working deck, a heave-compensated crane amidships, and a port-side mast with a complex antenna system.