Yarden Gross

Yarden Gross is CEO and co-founder of Orca-AI. He is an experienced entrepreneur and the co-founder and former CEO of an automotive tech company backed by Engie - VC. He holds a BA in Economics & Business from the IDC.

Maersk Gironde (red) and SFL Composer (orange) collide off Funen, August 5 (Pole Star / Google)

Op-Ed: Collision off Denmark Shows Need for Enhanced Situational Awareness

Published Aug 11, 2025 2:01 PM by Yarden Gross

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The collision at close to midnight on August 5 between the feeder container ship Maersk Gironde and car carrier SFL Comp...

NASA

A Whole New Orbit: Why Shipping Should Embrace the Connectivity Boom

Published Feb 4, 2024 12:38 PM by Yarden Gross

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; The shipping industry has entered a new era of connectivity thanks to the rapid growth of satellite communications and t...

marine exchange

Op-Ed: Technology is the Solution to the Supply Chain Crisis

Published Dec 5, 2021 8:05 PM by Yarden Gross

Posted in: Shipping

The last few months have&nbsp;seen hundreds of container ships sitting idle outside key hub ports, unable to unload their goods as...

