New Recruit Dies in Shooting at Naval Station Great Lakes

A new U.S. Navy recruit died last week in a shooting at Naval Station Great Lakes, the service's main training center for new enlisted personnel.

At about 1400 hours on Wednesday, local police and fire departments were alerted to reports of a shooting inside of the base and were asked to respond to 3350 Illinois St., next to the base's hospital. One person had been shot, but there was no active shooter incident ongoing, the responders were told.

The incident occurred at the USS Wisconsin Firing Range, an indoor pistol range inside the base, according to local reports. On arrival, police and fire crews found one victim who had been shot in the head. The individual was not responsive, and could not be revived. A county coroner pronounced the individual dead onscene at about 1645.

The county has identified the victim as Kayshawn Wilkerson, 18, a resident of Florida. An autopsy suggests that the wound was self-inflicted, according to local media.

Naval Service Training Command has confirmed Wilkerson's death, and said that the service is "providing full support to the family, friends, and shipmates affected by this tragic loss." An investigation into the circumstances of Wilkerson's death is under way, led by NCIS.