Iran Detains Another Tanker as Crackdown on Smuggling Continues

Iran is reporting it has detained another tanker accused of smuggling fuel oil. The report said that the seventeen crewmembers, all foreigners, were placed under arrest and handed over to the authorities in Jask.

Commanders of the Iranian Border Police and the Iranian Navy said they worked jointly as part of the continuing efforts to stop fuel smuggling. Their efforts are focusing on both smuggling at sea, especially in the region near the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf, as well as Iran’s land borders. Iran has lower priced fuel than neighboring countries due to its subsidies, which create the incentive for smuggling.

The vessel is being identified as the Phoenix, a 4,400 dwt product tanker registered in the Cook Islands. It is managed from the UAE.

The authorities highlighted that they are using electronic equipment and aerial surveillance as well as intelligence reports to track suspected fuel smuggling. The Phoenix was about 23 miles off Kuh-e Mobarak near Jask when the vessel was stopped for an inspection. They report finding over 2 million liters of diesel fuel aboard. The media is setting the value at $1.8 million.

Iran says it has stepped up its efforts to stop smuggling. In April, it reported three different cases of tankers that had been stopped transporting fuel. The Fars News Agency reported the two larger ones had almost 3 million liters of fuel.

The courts in Iran are imposing stiff sentences on smugglers. Two captains, along with four “deputies” from two vessels, were each given in April five years in jail for their role in smuggling fuel.

Iraq has also recently stepped up its efforts. Last week, it reported inspecting three tankers and detaining one that did not have proper paperwork. The owners were being given time to provide the proper identification before the matter was handed over for prosecution.

