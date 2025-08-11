Op-Ed: Collision off Denmark Shows Need for Enhanced Situational Awareness

The collision at close to midnight on August 5 between the feeder container ship Maersk Gironde and car carrier SFL Composer near Funen off Denmark's east coast is now under investigation by the Danish Maritime Authority. Until the facts are established, it would be wrong to speculate on the cause. But one aspect of the incident is already beyond dispute: this was a nighttime event in one of the busiest shipping lanes in Northern Europe. Reduced visibility and high traffic density are precisely the conditions where enhanced situational awareness can make the difference between safe passage and a serious accident.

Navigating high-traffic channels – especially at night – is a major challenge for bridge teams. There are Radar targets to track, AIS data to interpret and VHF communications to manage, all while maintaining a constant visual lookout. Crews may be operating at the edge of their cognitive limits. It can be very intense and the risk of human error is always present. The consequences of such errors are significant: collisions are not just expensive in terms of repair bills, off-hire delays and higher insurance exposure, they can also damage a company’s reputation and erode trust with cargo owners.

The good news is that the technology to mitigate such risks is available and proven. AI-powered computer vision using powerful day and thermal cameras, when fused with AIS and Radar data, can continuously scan the surrounding environment, detect and classify targets, and provide clear alerts when risk of collision increases.

This heightened situational awareness is not about replacing people but reducing crew workload and the risk that fatigue, distraction or information overload can compromise safe navigation. In a scenario like the Maersk Gironde and SFL Composer collision, I venture that such technology could have warned the OOWs in time to take avoiding action – adding an extra layer of protection alongside traditional watchkeeping practices.

We don't need to wait for the official findings on the incident to appreciate the fact that too many vessels are still sailing without a digital watchkeeping system that could prevent such incidents. Every voyage through a congested waterway at night, without enhanced situational awareness, is a calculated gamble with ships, cargo and reputation. As an industry we should not tolerate this avoidable risk.