Warehouse, Warehouse, My Kingdom for a Warehouse

The Port of Olympia has a 76,000 square foot warehouse next to its breakbulk pier

The global supply chain has gone through endless upheaval since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Supply and demand surges resulting from regional shutdowns have created extremely high ocean freight rates, driving some shippers to consider bulk and breakbulk instead. This chaos has forced businesses to look for new ways of ensuring that their cargo is protected from weather during transport, and warehousing space is currently at a premium.

The Port of Olympia has a 76,000 square foot warehouse located just 175 feet away from its brealbulk dock in South Puget Sound. It features open beam construction, an interior clearance of 24 feet, eight truck doors with self-leveling ramps, six drive-in doors with spans up to 78 feet wide, and a rail siding with a built-in fall arrest system with capacity to handle multiple cars.

This versatility has allowed the warehouse to store unique and special cargo over the years, including bedding, hay and feed for cattle, fracking sand in totes, bulk corn kernels, steel pipe and coils, wood products, garnet, cotton seed, military equipment, and food grade cargo, just to name a few.

The Port services its warehouse with a full array of equipment, including forklifts, bomb carts, mafi trailers, log loaders, conveyors and front-end loaders. These classes of mobile equipment enable the Port to move multiple types of cargo.

The Port of Olympia is ideally located south of Tacoma, WA, and it is the southernmost port in Puget Sound. It is about one mile from Interstate 5 and has rail access serviced by both the BNSF and Union Pacific railroads, with short line service provided by Genesee Wyoming.

What truly differentiates the Port of Olympia is its attention to customer needs and its relationship with a highly reputable longshore union. The Port of Olympia’s ILWU Local 47 provides a team environment, working with other port partners to provide reliable, dependable and predictable throughput for your covered cargo needs.

With a proven and reliable team, multiple equipment options, a 140 MT Gottwald crane, rail service and an on-dock warehouse that can bring success to your operation, the Port of Olympia is the best option for your next U.S. West Coast shipping choice.

Succeed With Us. Choose Olympia.

This post is sponsored by the Port of Olympia.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.