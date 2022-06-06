Port of Olympia
The Port of Olympia creates economic opportunities by connecting Thurston County to the world by air, land and sea. From the commercial center at NewMarket Industrial Campus and the diversified specialty Marine Terminal to the vibrant Swantown Marina and Boatworks and the strategically located Olympia Regional Airport, the Port of Olympia is committed to fostering economic growth of the South Puget Sound region and serving the needs of global customers.
