Iranian Navy Limps Back Into Bandar Abbas

The Iranian Navy (Nedaja) has finally returned to port in Bandar Abbas, six weeks after evacuating its homeport in a hurry on June 16. During the 12-Day War, after the ships had evacuated, a Nedaja ammunition store in the port area was struck, as was an IRGC Navy (Nedsa) dockside warehouse used to store drones on the western side of the harbor.

During the intervening period, a number of the Southern Fleet’s ships have come back to port singly, staying in port briefly probably to replenish. Although several vessels were easily identifiable anchored outside the Naval Harbor in the Bandar Abbas roads for short periods, it is not clear to where most of the ships dispersed. They did not displace to other naval district harbors, such as at Jask and Chabahar, and hence were probably dispersed across coastal anchorages.

In medium resolution satellite imagery taken early on July 28 (top) and requiring some guesswork, most of the Southern Fleet ships appear now to have returned to Bandar Abbas.

Two Alvand Class frigates and two Moudge Class frigates can be seen tied up in harbor, the full complement of operational Nedaja Southern Fleet frigates. Also in harbor is the intelligence collection frigate IRINS Zagros (H313). Two Hengam Class landing ships are tied up at their normal berths, namely IRINS Tonb (L513) and Lavan (L514), with a third vessel of the class IRINS Larak (L512) positioned in a floating dry dock where it has been undergoing long-term repair. Close by is the Bandar Abbas Class replenishment ship IRINS Bushehr (K422), as are four of the seven-strong Delvar Class fleet of cargo and ammunition ships.

The forward base ship IRINS Makran (K441) has not however returned yet to its normal pier berth in the Bandar Abbas outer harbor. Nor apparently is the single Kilo Class submarine believed currently operational - IRINS Tarek (S901) - located at its regular berth on the submarine flotilla pier. There is also normally a complement of Sina and Kaman Class fast attack craft in the harbor, but only three such vessels are identifiable in the available satellite imagery.

Still outside in the Bandar Abbas roads is the drone carrier Shahid Bagheri (C110-4) from the IRGC Navy (Nedsa), anchored at 27.0722N 56.1982E, where it has been since mid-June. The Nedsa catamaran vessel Shahid Nazeri is close by.

Politically and socially, Iran remains in a state of paralysis since the 12-Day War, with widespread shock that the clerical leadership could push the nation to war without having the adequate means to defend itself. The leadership elite itself is divided within itself between hardliners and reformists on what direction to take the country, and its internal security apparatus is on high alert for signs of popular discontent. The return of the Nedaja to port is one of the first indications that the country could be recovering its equilibrium.