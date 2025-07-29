Philippines and Cosmoship Call for Release of Crew After Houthi Video



Following the release of a video by the Houthis parading and interviewing crewmembers from the bulker Eternity C in front of cameras, government officials in the Philippines immediately called for support from other countries to gain the release of the individuals. Cosmoship Management, which was managing the vessel when it was attacked, also issued a statement calling on all parties to assist in the repatriation of the crewmembers held in Yemen.

“I do not want to use the term ‘hostage.’ At least we know they are alive,” said Philippine Foreign Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega, according to the Philippine media. However, he said, “We’re not going to talk directly with the Houthis. We’re going to seek help from friendly countries.”

At the same time, the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers confirmed that nine of the individuals seen in the video are Filipino seafarers from the Eternity C. They said, according to family members who had received calls, the men are in good health and have received medical treatment. The department said that it was working in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs and international partners for the safe release of the crewmembers.

Two weeks ago, eight other Filipino seafarers arrived back in the Philippines. They had been rescued by the salvage teams hired by the shipping company and were flown home with the support of the government and Cosmoship.

The shipping company also released a statement saying it is “deeply relieved” to see the images of the crew. It, too, said it is calling on “all parties to assist in reuniting” the crew currently in Yemen. Cosmoship Management said it will continue to work through “every available channel to support their continued care and to facilitate their safe and swift return.”

The company said there are a total of 10 crewmembers and one of the vessel’s security guards, a total of 11 people, in Yemen. The Houthis, through their news channels, also confirmed they “rescued” 11 people from the sea in what they described as a two-day search and rescue operation. Their report said two individuals were injured and received medical care. In the video, a Russian electrician is in bed, with news reports that he lost his leg during the attack, and one of the Filipinos is seen in bandages. The Houthis only showed 10 people, although they also say they have 11 from the ship in Yemen.

The Houthi report said that they boarded the ship before it sank and found a body which was transferred to the hospital morgue. Cosmoship Management confirmed that two seafarers died during the attack. It says two others remain missing and are “now sadly feared dead.”

During the video, the Houthis showed crewmembers saying they had been told the vessel was going to go to Eilat to load fertilizer. The Houthis then made threats against other ships that might go to Israel and used the crewmembers as a warning.

The Philippines worked for a prolonged period in 2024 to free the crewmembers of the Galaxy Leader after it was seized by the Houthis. Government officials expressed their frustration, noting the negotiations were politically charged. The Houthis ended up holding that crew for 14 months before their release was completed.