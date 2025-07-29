Russia Protests Norway's Decision to Sanction Russian Fishing Companies



On Thursday, the Russian government summoned Norway's ambassador to Moscow to complain about new limits on sanctioned Russian fishing vessels.

The Russian commercial fleet is suspected of involvement in subsea surveillance activity in the Barents and Norwegian Seas, a continuation of a long tradition of spy trawlers dating back to Soviet days. Given current tensions over the ongoing war in Ukraine, European and Scandinavian leaders now treat these vessels with suspicion. In May 2025, the European Union sanctioned two Russian fishery companies, Norebo JSC and Murman Seafood, alleging that they play a role in a state-sponsored surveillance and intelligence campaign aimed at Europe's critical underwater infrastructure, including "activities that can facilitate future sabotage operations."

Two months later, Norway's government has decided to follow the EU's lead, and it listed both companies. "Such activity may facilitate future sabotage operations and threaten important Norwegian security policy interests," said Espen Barth Eide, Norway's foreign minister, in a statement July 7.

The listing effectively denies port access to vessels operated by Norebo and Murman, which together account for most of the Russian fishing fleet in the region. It also prohibits them from holding fishing licenses in the Norwegian EEZ. Norebo - owned by a Russian oligarch who has personal and political ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin - has protested the decision, saying that the EU and Norwegian allegations are false.

On Tuesday, Russia's foreign ministry summoned the Norwegian ambassador and formally protested the "illegal restrictive measures" imposed by Oslo. The letter of protest noted that Norway have a bilateral fishery treaty, active since 1976, that guarantees joint management of fish stocks in the Barents and Norwegian Seas. It warns that sanctions on Norebo and Murman could scuttle that longstanding deal.

"In the event that Oslo is unwilling to return to the conditions prescribed by the 1976 Agreement, the Russian side will take the necessary measures to protect the interests of domestic fisheries," said the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

"From the Norwegian side, we want to continue cooperation [with Russia] on fisheries management in the Barents Sea. At the same time, we stand together with our allies in Europe in the reaction to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and behavior towards NATO countries," said Norwegian foreign ministry spokesman Andreas Bjørklund, speaking to Aftenposten. "The rules for Norwegian ports are set by the Norwegian authorities."