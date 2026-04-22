From Fossil Fuels to Shore Power With the Port of San Diego



The maritime industry has evolved to integrate renewable energy, emissions reduction strategies, and eco-efficiency within every aspect of its operations. From cruise efforts to create an inviting and welcoming environment to streamlining cargo and trade operations with modern technologies and sustainable systems, the Port of San Diego’s latest shore power efforts and milestones serve as a prime example of how small shifts within daily operations can make a huge impact on delivering cleaner air and streamlined logistic processes.

Shore Power and the Port of San Diego

To start, shore power is an emissions reduction system that allows vessels to shut down their diesel engines while at berth and access landside electrical power. This action of recharging by use of electrical power significantly reduces release of harmful air pollutants and greenhouse gases like nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), and diesel particulate matter (DPM), as well as greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e).

Port of San Diego Milestones

• The Port of San Diego’s shore power journey began in 2010 with the installation of the first shore power outlet available for ocean going vessels. This milestone is celebrated as a “Famous First” for California.

• A second shore power plug was installed in 2023 allowing for two ships to simultaneously use shore power and in 2024, the cruise shore power system was further expanded to enable vessels with starboard connections to access shore power, adding further versatility to the Port’s existing systems.

• Partnering with Pasha Automotive Services, in 2025 the Port of San Diego commissioned a new shore power system to support the country's first connection for a roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) vessel, the Jean Anne, at the National City Marine Terminal.

Who is Jean Anne? Pasha Hawaii’s MV Jean Anne is a Jones Act-qualified (U.S.-built, owned, flagged and crewed) ro-ro vessel that carries cars, trucks, heavy machinery and more between the Port of San Diego and the Port of Honolulu.

In 2026, the Port proposed the installation of three shore power connection points for commercial harbor craft vessels at Fish Harbor Pier located along the Embarcadero adjacent to Seaport Village.

Collective Efforts Toward a Cleaner Future

In addition to the reduction of harmful air pollutants and greenhouse gases, the Port of San Diego’s shore power systems support efficient, modern and sustainable maritime operations. For example, when implemented alongside sustainable efforts like the previously mentioned Jean Anne, the streamlined efficiency and effect is significant. Shore power installations also reinforce the Port's commitment to the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) At-Berth Regulation.

This message is sponsored by the Port of San Diego.