Skuld CEO Ståle Hansen on Building Partnerships in Uncertain Times

How do you navigate an ever-changing industry defined not only by evolving regulations and climate concerns but also by a relentless succession of geopolitical shockwaves? ‘With strong partners,’ says Ståle Hansen. Here the Skuld CEO offers a steady appraisal of current challenges and opportunities, arguing that collaboration and trust can create stability in a seemingly unstable world.

“That’s why events like Nor-Shipping this year are more important than ever,” Ståle Hansen stresses, leaning forward at his desk in an unseasonably sunny Oslo.

“With growing divisions throughout the world, and remember, shipping is the most global of all industries, the need to unite, to come together, is essential. For knowledge sharing, for building partnerships, engaging in essential discussions, and, of course, doing business deals, a platform like Nor-Shipping is crucial.”

He smiles, his disposition seemingly as bright as the weather outside, adding: “This is a people business. It always has been. Decision-makers must come together and work together. Some people may be focusing on building walls. I want to tear them down.”

A question of values

For a business leader who naturally exudes a sense of calm control, there’s something infectious about Hansen. For the last 10 years, the CEO at Norwegian-headquartered Skuld, leading a global network of 11 offices and over 300 staff, has worn his values on his sleeves. Or rather Skuld’s values. Namely: accurate, bold, caring, and dedicated.

This is most apparent when he discusses people. He’s passionate about the principle of ‘partnerships’, seeing transparency, honesty, and openness in relationships as the solid ground of success. As such, the ‘wall’ concept strikes a nerve. Talk of division segues into the ‘new atmosphere’ creeping into certain business circles, with big names rolling back on commitments to diversity and inclusion, among other things.

“That will not happen here,” states Hansen. “Skuld is committed to building a workplace defined by a sense of inclusion, equity and belonging, where everyone is welcome, and everyone is valued. “That’s the right thing to do ethically, of course, but it’s also smart business. We want the best people, with the brightest talents, delivering optimal service to our customers. For innovation and growth, you need a wealth of different experiences and perspectives. Everybody wins when you get that balance right.”

Size and security

“Getting that balance right” is, in some ways, a mantra for Hansen and Skuld.

It’s been central to the company’s steady expansion over the years, from its establishment as a P&I club for Scandinavian shipowners in 1897 to its current customer portfolio of global shipowners, a comprehensive range of commercial insurance solutions, and expansion into renewables ensuring floating assets for ocean industry segments. This includes cover for wind turbines and ocean aquaculture. But surely achieving a sense of balance now is more challenging than ever?

Hansen disagrees. He sees Skuld’s steady accumulation of competence and expertise over the years as a gradual building process, delivering the (rare) solidity customers need when assessing today’s and tomorrow’s, industry. He explains: “If you consider the fluid international sanctions regime, particularly regarding Russia and Ukraine, members, clients and brokers need a trusted set of hands to guide them, along with partners that have the depth of resources to tackle, for example, a wide range of legal and risk assessment eventualities. Some providers can’t offer that, whereas through size and proven capability Skuld can deliver a much-needed peace of mind.”

New risk realities

This also rings true for regulatory interpretation and compliance, and for actually covering claims themselves. “We have the robustness and capacity, thanks to both our own balance sheet and pooling with the International Group of P&I Clubs, to cover our members and clients’ operations, whatever the parameters.” Which, he adds, due to changing trade patterns, such as a greater volume of voyages around the Cape of Good Hope (rather than via Suez), as well as other geopolitical factors - are evolving all the time.

“The risk picture is constantly shifting, and different voyages engender different implications,” he says. “But through our network of offices, we are on hand globally to advise, assess and structure cover accordingly. Always.”

And this is as true for environmental as operational and geopolitical factors.

Futureproof in the making

Skuld's purpose is “Safeguarding our maritime community today—and for generations to come.” Hansen says it is grounded in care, responsibility, and commitment to the long-term well-being of the maritime industry, emphasizing both immediate protection and future solutions.

With this in mind, he reveals that last year saw the creation of Skuld’s ‘Decarbonisation Hub,’ an internal competence resource allowing any member access to expertise on both breakthrough solutions and the risks, opportunities, and insurance ramifications of adopting them. “We help customers assess technologies, costs and benefits with an emphasis on loss prevention,” he notes, providing deep-dive advisory insights into everything from battery safety to new fuel types and energy mixes.

“It’s our experience that the early stages of adoption of breakthrough technologies or new vessels, for example, are key periods for submitting claims. The first two years especially. So, if we can share knowledge and build understanding from the outset, we can proactively address the risk picture and enable safer, more efficient, more predictable, and cost-efficient adoption. In that way, we have a lead role to play, for individual customers, but also for the industry as it transitions away from carbon-intensive fuels to futureproof solutions.”

He continues: “We can, and do, work industry-wide to support this – for example with organisations such as the Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping, BIMCO, Cefor, the Norwegian R&D Centre for Maritime Energy Transition (FME MarTrans), and other key insurers and stakeholders.”

Nor-Shipping is, of course, one of them.

The Nor-Shipping effect

Skuld is a leading partner for Nor-Shipping 2025, taking place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, June 2 – 6. It’s a collaboration that stretches back over 15 years, with Nor-Shipping’s ability to gather “an all-embracing spectrum of ocean industries” a key attraction for Hansen & Co. “As I said, this is a people business, and this is where you can meet the decision-makers,” Hansen states.

He continues: “Oslo is a major maritime hub, the fifth most important according to research from Menon Economics, and it’s Skuld’s hometown, so supporting its ongoing strength and development is vital for us as a company. Taking a leading role gives us visibility and influence, on an industry-wide level, while the personal, face-to-face nature of the exhibition and events allows us to build on the member, client and broker relationships we value so highly.”

In addition to providing input into the Nor-Shipping official programme, Skuld will host its own events, including its popular rooftop terrace party at its Oslo HQ, and open the Decarbonisation Hub for member meetings.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Hansen smiles. “With the increased focus (especially in the news) on differences, division and disruption, Nor-Shipping, with this year’s chosen focus on discussing futureproof industry solutions, has the potential to act as a ‘reboot’, reminding us of the benefits inherent in working together, especially with trusted partners. Let’s tear the walls down together at Nor-Shipping!”