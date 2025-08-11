Seaspan Starts Offering Renewable LNG Bunkering on the West Coast

Seaspan Energy, the bunkering division of the Canadian conglomerate that owns Seaspan Shipyards and Seaspan Marine, has reached an agreement to begin providing renewable LNG (RLNG) to shipping. The fuel will be sourced from Anew Climate with a warranty of its reduced emissions profile from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) System.

According to Seaspan, this is the first time that a bunkering provider has offered RLNG to shipping customers on the West Coast of North America. Seaspan operates three LNG bunker tankers at seaports in the United States and Canada, and all are flagged in Panama and built in China (Seaspan is a Canadian shipbuilder, but keeps its yard space for Canadian government contracts). It will soon expand its bunkering services to include RNLG for all customers on the West Coast - among the first offerings of ISCC-certified low carbon marine fuel at scale, the company says.

The reduced-carbon option comes at an opportune time for shipowners, who face increasing regulatory demands to decarbonize their operations. RLNG is one step in the direction of compliance with IMO targets, without the foreseeable cost and difficulty of finding and using future fuels, like green ammonia.

"By combining Anew’s expertise in RNG with Seaspan’s marine logistic capabilities, we’re offering a market-leading approach to help shipowners meet evolving emissions requirements and reduce their environmental impact without compromising performance," said Andy Brosnan, President, Anew Climate Low Carbon Fuels.