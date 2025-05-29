Nor-Shipping

Nor-Shipping is at the center of the oceans. This is where the maritime and ocean industries meet every two years ? a natural hub for key decision makers from across the world to connect, collaborate and do deals to unlock new business opportunity. This is your arena for ocean solutions. The next Nor-Shipping conference in Oslo will be held from June 4-7, 2019.

Yara ammonia powered ship

Yara is Ready for Ammonia-Powered Shipping

Published May 29, 2025 6:18 PM by Nor-Shipping

&nbsp; As the maritime industry scans the horizon for scalable zero-emission fuels, low emission ammonia is looming ever larger...

Nor-Shipping conference

Historic Climate Agreement Creates Foundation for Future-Proof Agenda

Published May 5, 2025 8:23 PM by Nor-Shipping

&nbsp; With the historic climate agreement adopted by the IMO just before Easter, shipping has become the first industry to fac...

Ståle Hansen, CEO, Skuld

Skuld CEO Ståle Hansen on Building Partnerships in Uncertain Times

Published Mar 23, 2025 9:16 PM by Nor-Shipping

&nbsp; How do you navigate an ever-changing industry defined not only by evolving regulations and climate concerns but also by...

Nor-shipping

A Nor-Shipping Like No Other: Record Turnout and Summer Sun

Published Jun 13, 2023 2:04 PM by Nor-Shipping

Nor-Shipping 2023 proved to be one of those &ldquo;you had to be there&rdquo; moments. From the second the bell rang at Oslo Stock...

Nor-Shipping Predicts Post-Pandemic Rebound at 2023 Conference

Published May 29, 2022 8:13 PM by Nor-Shipping

Nor-Shipping has confirmed that almost half of the available exhibition space at its Lillestr&oslash;m base has already been booke...

teco

Nor-Shipping Gathers Hydrogen Leaders to Map Out Fuel of the Future

Published Apr 8, 2021 9:09 PM by Nor-Shipping

Nor-Shipping&rsquo;s newly announced Ocean Now initiative aims to set the stage for maritime&rsquo;s energy transition with the an...

peter thomson

Edging Away From Ocean Disaster

Published Feb 18, 2021 1:46 PM by Nor-Shipping

Peter Thomson, the United Nations Secretary General&rsquo;s Special Envoy for the Ocean and Nor-Shipping&#39;s latest&nbsp;Ocean A...

nor-shipping

Nor-Shipping 2021 Postponed Until Early 2022 Due to Pandemic

Published Jan 11, 2021 8:44 PM by Nor-Shipping

The prominent maritime industry conference Nor-Shipping has decided&nbsp;to postpone its program&nbsp;for June 2021, pushing the e...

rev ocean

REV Ocean Pursues High-Impact Environmental Solutions

Published Nov 16, 2020 3:07 PM by Nor-Shipping

Nina Jensen is talking about facial recognition technology. For fish. A passer-by, or &lsquo;Zoom bomber&rsquo; in this case...

nor shipping

Nor-Shipping Sponsorship Fills Up Ahead of 2021 Conference

Published Oct 13, 2020 5:58 PM by Nor-Shipping

Nor-Shipping has announced that all of its available main and leading partnerships have been taken for its 2021 edition, scheduled...

