X1 Wind Reaches Key Milestone with DNV Basic Design Certification

[By: X1 Wind]

X1 Wind, a leading developer of innovative floating wind technology, has reached a major milestone with its X100 pre-commercial platform receiving a Statement of Compliance (SoC) for Basic Design from DNV, the world’s leading independent energy experts and certification bodies.

The certification was conducted according to the DNV-SE-0442 standard for the "Certification of floating wind turbines". This independent endorsement confirms that the X100 design meets rigorous international safety, engineering, and technical requirements, providing a critical validation of the platform’s integrity and constructability.

Achieving Basic Design Certification is a pivotal step in X1 Wind’s roadmap. It confirms that the platform’s structural design, stability, and hydrodynamic behaviour—including its response to 500-years extreme waves, wind, and currents—are within safe and predictable limits. Under the scope of Basic Design Approval, DNV has verified the calculation methodologies used by X1 Wind, and the design of the platform, including the station-keeping system, the weathervaning structure, and the turbine integration of the X100 platform for a service life of 25 years. Crucially, this approval significantly accelerates the certification process for X1 Wind’s commercial-scale units. The company already has contracts in place for the scaled-up X150 version, suitable for 15-20MW turbines for major projects in Europe and Asia, using the same approved calculation methodologies established within the X100 certification.

Carlos Casanovas, CTO and Co-founder of X1 Wind, said: "Completing Basic Design certification for the X100 platform is a major milestone for X1 Wind. It demonstrates that our innovative design meets the highest international standards whilst greatly reducing the costs of floating offshore wind. This independent validation is crucial for both technical assurance and for building trust with our partners and future clients, and it serves as a very strong basis for the certification of our commercial-size units. DNV is one of the most rigorous certification bodies in the sector, so we are particularly proud of this achievement.”

The X100 platform will be deployed at the PLEMCAT test site in the Spanish Mediterranean Sea as part of the NextFloat Project. Led by Technip Energies and X1 Wind, this EU-funded initiative aims to accelerate the industrialization of floating wind and substantially reduce its Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). It counts on the support of private capital, EU-funded projects NextFloat and NextFloat+, PAREF project funded by the French State as part of France 2030 operated by ADEME, and the Spanish Government program RenMarinas.

The X100 platform is designed for turbines of around 160m diameter (X100 stands for the hub height of 100m), with power ratings ranging from 6MW to up to 10MW depending on the specific site conditions. The pilot will operate in offshore conditions for several years, providing essential data to support final prototype certification and enable commercial-scale deployment and full-scale commercialization. X1 Wind’s technology combines the stability and low environmental impact of a Tension-Leg Platform (TLP) with the cost-efficiency of semi-submersible structures. This allows for a primary steel platform weight of approximately 1,500 tons, representing an estimated weight saving of 30% to 50% compared to traditional steel floaters installed in European pre-commercial projects of a similar scale.

Jaques Vendé, NextFloat Project Manager and Senior Project Manager at Technip Energies, added: “We are proud to lead the NextFloat Project and partner with X1 Wind in this journey. The X100’s design certification reflects the robustness of its platform and the collaborative effort of all partners involved. It paves the way for a safe and efficient pre-commercial deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, and for the future of low-cost floating offshore wind."

"The issue of a Statement of Compliance - Basic Design is an important milestone for X1 Wind’s X100 platform. It confirms compliance with the basic design requirements defined in DNV-SE-0422 – Certification of floating wind turbines and a well-defined and developed methodology for the prototype design and development”, closed Claudio Bittencourt Ferreira, Project Manager – Renewables Certification at DNV.

For further information about X1 Wind, visit www.x1wind.com.