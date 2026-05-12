China Deploys Largest Floating Wind Platform Adapted for Challenging Seas

China has deployed the largest single-unit capacity floating offshore wind turbine system. Developed by Goodwind and the Three Gorges Group, it represents a significant advancement in opening areas with challenging sea conditions for renewable power generation.

Assembly of the semi-submersible floating platform was completed in late April at the Tieshan Port in Beihai. It was towed to a position more than 70 kilometers (more than 40 miles) offshore from Yangjiang, Guangdong Province, in southern China, below Hong Kong and Shanghai. It is at a position with a water depth of more than 164 feet. Anchoring was completed on May 2, and it consists of three components, including a 16 MW wind turbine, a 24,100-ton semi-submersible platform that measures nearly 300 feet in length, and a new mooring system.

Chinese officials point out that in addition to the depth, the location is challenged by waves that can exceed 65 feet and maximum wind speeds reaching more than 160 miles per hour. The systems have been designed to withstand super typhoons and operate safely in harsh sea conditions.

Among the unique technologies developed for the system is an active ballast system. It automatically adjusts the water level in the three pillar tanks to control the platform’s attitude and effectively reduces the turbine’s sway in the wind and the waves.

The anchor system includes nine suction anchors combined for the first time with polyester fiber cables and anchor chains. Three Gorges explains that the polyester cables have a maximum tensile force of 1,300 tons, and the high strength and elasticity absorb wave energy through elastic deformation.

The 16 MW wind turbine structure has a diameter of 252 meters (827 feet). The maximum blade tip height is more than 270 meters (886 feet). Power is brought ashore with a 66 kV submarine cable, which is the first to adopt a waveform structure.

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Three Gorges highlights that the new system, which is called Three Gorges Navigator, represents a significant advancement from the Three Gorges Leading Ship, which was deployed in 2021. The new system has nearly three times the capacity of the prior system. It reduces the cost per kilowatt by more than 50 percent.

China is calling the new installation a breakthrough for deep-sea floating wind power technology. China already leads the world with a total of 47 GW of offshore wind power generation capacity installed. It looks to continue to expand its domestic generation capacity to double it to 100 GW by the end of 2030 and is competing to enter international markets.

