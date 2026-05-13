James Watson is a retired U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral and an independent maritime consultant. He is a co-author of Zero Point Four and a founding member of Maritime Accelerator for Resilience (MAR). He previously served as SVP at ABS Global Government Services and held senior safety and prevention-policy roles at the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Coast Guard. He is a proud SNAME member. Elizabeth Bouchard is the Executive Director of SNAME. Prior this, Elizabeth served as SVP, Regulatory Administration for International Registries, Inc. and as Deputy Commissioner of Maritime Affairs for the Republic of the Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator. Her background is in maritime regulation and policy. She has served as a consultant for energy and shipping companies and as an advocate for the maritime industry in government.