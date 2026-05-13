US Coast Guard and Air Force Team Up to Rescue Plane Crash Survivors



The U.S. Coast Guard and its partner services often assist friendly nations with emergencies at sea, providing long-range search and rescue services that would not otherwise be available to mariners in distant regions. This week, the Coast Guard teamed up with the U.S. Air Force to rescue survivors of a plane crash in Bahamian waters.

On Tuesday morning, an emergency locator beacon from a twin-engine Beechcraft BE30 passenger plane went off, alerting Coast Guard Southeast District of a distress situation. The aircraft had been on a flight from Marsh Harbor, Bahamas to an airport at nearby Freeport, and appears to have suffered an engine failure.

The district's watchstanders dispatched a C-27 search plane out of Air Station Clearwater and requested the diversion of an Air Force HC-130J long range pararescue plane, which was already airborne on a training mission.

The survivors were spotted in a life raft, and an Air Force HH-60W rescue helicopter hoisted all 11 people safely aboard. There were more than initially reported, and the pararescue team worked fast to treat survivors and get them all on board. "We had five minutes left [of fuel reserve status] when we got the last person out of the water," said Capt. Rory Whipple (USAF).

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The survivors were delivered safely to Orlando's airport for transfer to emergency medical services. All were in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard. Officials in the Bahamas will conduct a root cause investigation.

“The outstanding support from Patrick Space Force Base and the seamless coordination among all responding agencies directly contributed to the successful rescue of 11 survivors from the downed aircraft,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Omar Colon, a command duty officer, Southeast Coast Guard District. “Their rapid response, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to saving lives were instrumental in bringing everyone home safely.”