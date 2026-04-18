Wilhelmsen Ship Management Launches Vessel Lifecycle-Company Cyclus Marine

[By: Wilhelmsen Ship Management]

Cyclus Marine, the newest company under Wilhelmsen Ship Management, brings together specialist technical capabilities across the full lifecycle of oceangoing vessels. The company combines well-known services with an experienced and dedicated staff spanning a global reach.

While new in name, the foundation is proven. Cyclus Marine builds on more than 50 years of Wilhelmsen Ship Management deliveries.

Cyclus Marine supports vessels across all major stages under one brand:

Newbuilding

Dry-docking

Riding crews

Retrofits

Conversions

Recycling

“Cyclus Marine brings together capabilities we already deliver daily, except now we present them in a clearer, more focused way,” says Gabriel Yeo, Cyclus Marine General Manager. “Vessels are long-term assets. Our company is structured to support owners through every critical phase with continuity, predictability, and expertise.”

The same experienced teams known from Wilhelmsen Ship Management remain in place, now operating through a dedicated lifecycle platform designed to simplify engagement and sharpen delivery.

Reducing complexity. Increasing control.

Cyclus Marine is built on three principles: trust, precision, and specialisation. The model emphasises continuity of people, disciplined project execution, and strong governance, reducing risk in technically complex operations.

By consolidating services under one brand, Cyclus Marine gives shipowners and managers a clearer entry point to lifecycle expertise, while remaining closely integrated with Wilhelmsen Ship Management.