AD Ports Jumps Into Brazilian Ag Market with Largest-Ever M&A Transaction

AD Ports Group has agreed to acquire a Brazilian sugar and grain export terminal operator, Corredor Logística e Infraestrutura (CLI), which marks its entry into the South American market. It is calling the acquisition its largest-ever M&A transaction and a key element in its strategy to strategically strengthen its growing agrifood business operations.

CLI is reported to be Brazil’s leading independent agri-bulk port terminal operator. The company owns 100 percent of CLI Norte, which operates a terminal at the Port of Itaqui, and 80 percent of CLI Sul, which operates a terminal at the Port of Santos.‎ In 2025, CLI handled a combined 17 million tonnes of agri-bulk cargo and delivered a revenue of $178 million, generating an EBITDA of $98 million.‎

AD Ports is acquiring CLI from its current joint owners, Macquarie Asset Management and IG4 Capital. The companies said the deal, which has an enterprise value of $835 million, completes another successful turnaround. Over the past four years, they report CLI positioned with strong operations and a solid performance while poised for growth.

"The outlook for CLI is highly favorable. We are strategically positioned in the Northern Arch, with the operation of the terminal at the port of Itaqui, in addition to the terminal at the port of Santos. Both have been showing consistent performance and with clear potential to evolve even more," said Gabriel Motta, CEO of CLI. He will remain in the role along with other senior managers after the acquisition closes.

According to AD Ports, the acquisition represents a “transformative step” for the group, positioning it as one of South America’s leading independent agri-bulk terminal operators. It says the acquisition will provide strategic access to new opportunities for its businesses in maritime and shipping, logistics, and elsewhere.

“The purchase of CLI is a game changer for AD Ports Group,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO of AD Ports Group. “‎The transaction extends our group’s international reach for the first time into Latin America and deepens our growing agrifood activities, one of our core verticals.”

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AD Ports highlights it is the latest in a series of strategic moves in the ag sector, including an agreement to develop a clean bulk handling and storage facility for agricultural goods at Karachi Port. The group also agreed to invest in the greenfield Sarzha Grain ‎Terminal on the Caspian Sea at Kuryk Port in Kazakhstan, and earlier this year, secured a 30-year concession to operate the Aqaba multipurpose port in ‎Jordan.

Its Noatum Ports’ Spanish operations are already significantly involved in agri-bulk with the Tarragona and Sagunto terminals. AD Ports continues its growth, having already developed a total portfolio of 34 ports and terminals around the world.