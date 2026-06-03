Iran’s Claims of Retaliation Include MSC Boxship and US 5th Fleet HQ



Iranian officials spoke out angrily, accusing the United States of new ceasefire violations after an attack on an oil tanker, while the IRGC claimed multiple retaliations, including on a second MSC containership. U.S. Central Command quickly denied the reports, saying U.S. forces were safe and that the attacks had been stopped, while the blockade remains in effect.

The IRGC has twice claimed this week to have targeted vessels operating for MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company in its retaliatory efforts, associating the company with Israel. In the latest statement, it cited the containership MSC Panaya (22,967 dwt) as having been targeted overnight. The report said the IRGC Navy had fired missiles at the vessel without making any specific claims about damage.

The containership is operating for MSC on a Gulf shuttle service, and its AIS signal shows the vessel has been docked in Bahrain since June 1. Built in 2000, the ship is registered in Liberia and has a capacity of 1,730 TEU.

MSC has been the frequent target of the IRGC, including the group taking credit on Monday for two projectiles that struck and damaged the MSC Sariska V. MSC issued a statement confirming the attack, saying the first projectile hit the ship while the pilot was still aboard as it was departing Um-Qasr, Iraq. A second projectile impacted the crew area.

“MSC is deeply concerned by these unprovoked attacks and the risk they create for its innocent seafarers, and essential maritime trade in the region,” the company wrote in its statement. “This retaliatory action is completely unjustified based on the allegations made by the IRGC since MSC is a neutral commercial carrier with no affiliation to the United States or Israel.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday condemning the U.S. attack on the tanker Lexie, which was sailing, the U.S. said, towards Kharg Island. Centcom reported the vessel had ignored U.S. warnings for 24 hours before U.S. forces launched a small Hellfire guided missile at the Lexie's engine room, disabling the vessel and preventing her from reaching Iran. Iran also reported that the U.S. targeted a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island, while claiming its communications were not interrupted.

The IRGC said retaliatory drones and missiles were launched against the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and other American military targets. It referenced an earlier statement that its response “would be different and heavier,” saying “that is exactly what we did.”

Centcom responded by saying that the reports of strikes on the 5th fleet headquarters and a U.S. airbase were false. The U.S. claimed to have downed multiple drones that were attempting to attack U.S. forces in Kuwait.

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However, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry reported that one person was killed and several were wounded. It said Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport had been damaged and is closed, while also reporting damage to other structures, including diplomatic missions.

Centcom reports the blockade remains in force and that U.S. forces have now redirected 125 vessels and disabled six to ensure compliance. Less than two weeks ago, Centcom said the number of vessels had reached 100 diverted.