Wallenius Wilhelmsen Extends Logistics Contract With Auto OEM

[By: Wallenius Wilhelmsen]

Wallenius Wilhelmsen renews logistics contract with one of its long-standing strategic automotive OEM customers. The revenues are estimated to be around USD 100m over the contract period of three years.

“We are pleased to renew our contract for three new years with a long-term partner. This solidifies our partnership that has been built over several years of collaboration. We look forward to further fostering the customer relationship,” says Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

As part of the contract, Wallenius Wilhelmsen will continue to deliver factory vehicle processing services, including end-of-line service, accessory installation, rail loading, and yard management. Through these services, Wallenius Wilhelmsen plays an essential role in the customer’s supply chain.