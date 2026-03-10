Cocaine Hidden Under Ship Discovered in San Juan Using Drones

In the latest example of drugs being smuggled under the hull of a cargo ship, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reports it found 97 kilograms (214 pounds) of cocaine during a routine inspection of an inbound cargo ship. The report said the drugs were found in a parasitic device attached to the hull of the vessel.

The seizure occurred during a routine inspection that took place on February 26, as the containership Med Star (27,244 dwt) was arriving at San Juan, Puerto Rico. A smaller containership, the vessel has a capacity for approximately 2,000 TEU and operates interisland in the Caribbean.

“This seizure demonstrates the dedication and skill of our officers in utilizing advanced technology to protect our borders,” said Roberto Vaquero, director of field operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Our continued collaboration with local and federal partners is crucial in disrupting the flow of illicit narcotics and safeguarding our communities.”

CBP found the device using a drone, and divers seized the drugs (CBP)

CBP reports it used a drone to inspect the vessel’s hull as it was arriving from Rio Haina in the Dominican Republic. Authorities around the globe are highlighting an increased use of drones to aid in their inspections and good results in stopping smuggling operations with the technology.

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When the suspicious device was found attached to the hull of the ship, the San Juan Municipal Police Dive Unit assisted in searching the hull. They recovered the cocaine. They put a value on the seizure of $1.7 million.

These types of parasitic devices have become increasingly common on ships. Last fall, CBP reported a similar discovery and seizure on a cargo ship docked in PortMiami.

