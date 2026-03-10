As digital solutions multiply across shipping, a notable gap is emerging. We talk about platforms, data, and transformation, yet many organizations still struggle with a more fundamental question: what does it actually mean to buy, integrate, and grow with software?

Too often, maritime software is approached like a charter party. We negotiate the terms, sign the contract, and hope it works. But software isn’t a static transaction, it’s a living system that only creates value when it is actively adopted, connected, and evolved. Treating it otherwise is one of the quiet reasons so many digital initiatives underdeliver.

This is why the future of shipping will not be shaped by whoever claims to offer “the most comprehensive platform.” It will be shaped by our collective ability to build smarter digital ecosystems. Ecosystems where specialized solutions coexist, where new entrants are encouraged rather than crowded out, and where buyers understand that digitalization is something you do, not something you buy. The idea that one system will eventually replace all others is not just wishful thinking, but risks slowing innovation when the industry needs it most.

From static deals to smart integration

Even the best tools fall short if they are treated as “bolt-ons” rather than catalysts for change. Software that is layered on top of existing processes, without rethinking how work actually gets done, is quickly blamed for “not fitting.” In reality, the problem is often that nothing around it was allowed to change.

Digitalization should make work faster, more collaborative, and more value-adding. If an implementation does not challenge how decisions are made today, we are often just wrapping analog processes in digital packaging. That may feel safer, but it rarely delivers real impact.

Replanning supply chains, running scenarios, and acting on early signals requires teams to evolve how they think and sometimes even how responsibilities are defined. This is why customer success and change management are not optional extras, but essential parts of the product itself. Solving the right problems matters more than delivering custom features on request. Without that discipline, even well-intentioned development efforts risk falling into what many product teams know as the “build trap.”

The rise of the sophisticated buyer

At the same time, the balance of competence between vendors and customers is shifting. We are entering a period where both software capability and customer capability are accelerating in parallel. Non-developers are building internal tools using low-code platforms. Mid-sized companies are automating niche workflows and asking established providers to integrate with them rather than replace them.

This more sophisticated buyer changes the rules for everyone. Many of the most forward-thinking organizations already operate with layered tech stacks and internal solutions of their own. In that environment, value is not created by locking customers into closed systems. It is created by being visibly useful within a broader ecosystem.

As this maturity increases, three expectations are becoming hard to avoid:

- Data portability: Customers expect full ownership and transferability of their operational and historical data.

- Interoperability: Integration should be designed in from the start, not negotiated as a bespoke afterthought.

- Layering over replacing: Buyers will assemble capabilities from multiple specialist providers, not choose “one platform to rule them all.”

This is a healthy shift. It raises the bar for API-first design and forces product teams to think beyond their own boundaries.

People, not just platforms

Smarter ecosystems are not built by systems alone. They are built by people who know how to use them, challenge them, and connect them. Shipping still carries some inward-facing habits, often expecting tomorrow’s digital tools to fit yesterday’s ways of working. But the challenges we face, from decarbonization to resilience and productivity, do not respect those boundaries.

Diversity of thought, interdisciplinary profiles, and genuine curiosity are becoming strategic assets. Not because they sound good in a slide deck, but because complex systems demand multiple perspectives. The most valuable skill in the next decade will not be conformity, but the ability to learn, unlearn, and collaborate across functions and organizations.

Decarbonization illustrates this clearly. The industry has largely moved past the hype phase. Reporting frameworks are in place. The harder question now is what to do with the data. That question cannot be answered in silos. It requires transparency across supply chains, integrated planning, scenario modeling, and the ability to test resilience. In other words, it requires ecosystems, both technical and human, that are designed to work together.

A better question for the future

To build resilient, decarbonized, and high-performing supply chains, we need to let go of the idea that digital progress will arrive in the form of a single, perfect platform. Software is not a solution you buy. It is a capability you build over time. Innovation is a team sport, involving providers, buyers, and internal builders alike. And change is not an unfortunate side effect of digitalization. It is the point.

The most advanced companies are no longer asking for turnkey systems that promise minimal disruption. They are asking how to combine the best tools, data, and talent to create advantage. They are asking how to maximize learning, not minimize change.

So instead of asking, “Who will build the platform that solves everything?” a more useful question might be: “How do we bring together the right tools, people, and thinking to solve what actually matters?”

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

That shift, from platform ownership to ecosystem thinking, is where shipping’s real digital transformation will take shape. Not by buying better platforms alone, but by becoming more deliberate, more curious, and ultimately more capable participants in the systems we are building.

Ingrid Kylstad is Managing Director at Klaveness Digital.