Wallem Reboots Agency Business with Software for Simpler Workflows

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-18 17:04:16

Wallem Group is rolling out cloud-based software to reduce paperwork and streamline workflows across its ship agency business. Simplifying the management of documentation and actions required in port calls in a unified system will reduce administrative overheads and enable Wallem’s agents to enhance service quality and consistency to customers worldwide.

Wallem has chosen to migrate to the a3 Agency System, marking an important milestone in a broader corporate transformation envisioned by CEO Frank Coles to cast off outdated and inefficient practices and make way for approaches founded on transparency and intelligent use of technology.

With each appointment agents must attend to mountains of documentation, including cargo manifests, letters of authority, notices of readiness, stowage plans and bills of lading. At the same time, they have to watch over every stage of the port call, liaising with numerous stakeholders to make sure that a string of tasks are completed in the right way and in the right order.

Agents must also be ready to respond to unplanned eventualities such as weather delays or hold ups in loading or unloading, as well as to make allowances for scheduled inspections and surveys. When managing multiple appointments simultaneously, the workload and associated responsibility quickly escalates.

a3 saves times and reduces the risk of error by providing Wallem’s agents with an intuitive interface for assigning and managing tasks associated with an appointment. Curated dashboards make it easier to keep track of progress for the duration of a port call. The system grants agents greater oversight and acts as a safeguard mechanism to prevent uncompleted tasks holding up workflow or causing delays.

The enterprise-grade solution has built-in functionality for generating reports on key operational metrics, such as time in port, operational delays and the KPI's that are important to our principals for greater transparency about their vessels and cargoes.

Coles said: “a3 will let Wallem’s team of agents work smarter with the sort of tools they expect to use in the 21st century. As a purpose-built system it reduces data-entry and administration through automated processes and third-party integration, meaning our agents can handle more port calls more efficiently, with less risk.”

a3 Agency Systems CEO Travis Monson said: “Frank Coles’ vision for Wallem aligns closely with our ideals. The a3 Agency System was designed from the ground up for today’s shipping agent. This project is about more than deploying a3 to help Wallem’s agents to perform their job more easily and more effectively; it is about fostering a culture that embraces technology to improve business processes and provide a long-term pathway for continual improvement.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.