Tony Munoz

Publisher / Editor in chief, The Maritime Executive

Tony Munoz is the President and Editor-in-Chief of The Maritime Executive magazine. He has over 30 years of experience in the maritime industry, which includes working for West Coast Steamship Lines and PR consulting for some of the industry's largest companies.

Ramon Franco

Interview: Ramon Franco, General Director, Panama Ship Registry

Published Oct 5, 2025 5:41 PM by Tony Munoz

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; Born and raised in Panama, Franco comes from a family of lawyers &ndash; mainly maritime lawyers. After earning a degree...

Panama

Quality Over Quantity

Published Sep 28, 2025 9:02 PM by Tony Munoz

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; It&#39;s the story of the year among flag states. Once seen as a sanctionable fleet, the Panama Ship Registry is now amo...

The Maritime Executive ship management

The Maritime Executive's Annual Ship Management Edition is Available Online

Published Aug 15, 2025 3:56 PM by Tony Munoz

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; PANAMA RISING Panama is much in the news these days as the ownership battle between U.S. and Chinese interests over t...

Randall Crutchfield

Interview: Randall Crutchfield, Chairman & CEO of Colonna's Shipyard

Published Jul 27, 2025 7:49 PM by Tony Munoz

Posted in: Shipbuilding

&nbsp; The fifth generation to run the family business, Randall Crutchfield is both humbled and challenged by his new role....

shipyard

Sesquicentennial: Colonna's Shipyard Celebrates 150 Years

Published Jul 24, 2025 9:21 PM by Tony Munoz

Posted in: Shipbuilding

&nbsp; &quot;My role is to continue the legacy started by my&nbsp;great-great-grandfather, Charles J. Colonna, in 1875,&quot; s...

Maritime Executive Shipbuilding

The Maritime Executive's Annual Shipbuilding Edition is Available Online

Published Jun 20, 2025 12:56 PM by Tony Munoz

Posted in: Shipbuilding

150 YEARS!&nbsp; That&rsquo;s how long Colonna&rsquo;s Shipyard in Norfolk, Virginia has been around, and that&rsquo;s why we p...

WISTA

Executive Interview: Elpi Petraki, President of WISTA

Published Jun 15, 2025 9:44 PM by Tony Munoz

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; Welcome, Elpi! We&#39;re delighted to have you on our cover. Let&#39;s start at the beginning &ndash; with your backgrou...

Elpi Petraki

Trailblazers: WISTA International

Published May 26, 2025 3:12 PM by Tony Munoz

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; As she enters her third year at the helm of WISTA (Women&#39;s International Shipping and Trading Association), Elpi Pet...

American Cruise Lines

Pioneering an Industry

Published Apr 20, 2025 10:21 PM by Tony Munoz

Posted in: Cruise Ships

&nbsp; It started small, like all great ventures, with a single sightseeing boat on the Connecticut River in 1970, and grew fro...

magazine cover

The Maritime Executive's Annual Offshore Energy Edition is Available Online

Published Apr 18, 2025 11:55 AM by Tony Munoz

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; CELEBRATING WOMEN With the IMO&rsquo;s International Day for Women in Maritime coming up in May, we thought it approp...

