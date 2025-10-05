Tony Munoz
Publisher / Editor in chief, The Maritime Executive
Tony Munoz is the President and Editor-in-Chief of The Maritime Executive magazine. He has over 30 years of experience in the maritime industry, which includes working for West Coast Steamship Lines and PR consulting for some of the industry's largest companies.
Interview: Ramon Franco, General Director, Panama Ship Registry
Born and raised in Panama, Franco comes from a family of lawyers – mainly maritime lawyers. After earning a degree...
Quality Over Quantity
It's the story of the year among flag states. Once seen as a sanctionable fleet, the Panama Ship Registry is now amo...
The Maritime Executive's Annual Ship Management Edition is Available Online
PANAMA RISING Panama is much in the news these days as the ownership battle between U.S. and Chinese interests over t...
Interview: Randall Crutchfield, Chairman & CEO of Colonna's Shipyard
The fifth generation to run the family business, Randall Crutchfield is both humbled and challenged by his new role....
Sesquicentennial: Colonna's Shipyard Celebrates 150 Years
"My role is to continue the legacy started by my great-great-grandfather, Charles J. Colonna, in 1875," s...
The Maritime Executive's Annual Shipbuilding Edition is Available Online
150 YEARS! That’s how long Colonna’s Shipyard in Norfolk, Virginia has been around, and that’s why we p...
Executive Interview: Elpi Petraki, President of WISTA
Welcome, Elpi! We're delighted to have you on our cover. Let's start at the beginning – with your backgrou...
Trailblazers: WISTA International
As she enters her third year at the helm of WISTA (Women's International Shipping and Trading Association), Elpi Pet...
Pioneering an Industry
It started small, like all great ventures, with a single sightseeing boat on the Connecticut River in 1970, and grew fro...
The Maritime Executive's Annual Offshore Energy Edition is Available Online
CELEBRATING WOMEN With the IMO’s International Day for Women in Maritime coming up in May, we thought it approp...