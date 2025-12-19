The Maritime Executive's Global Workboat Edition is Available Online

(Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2025 edition.)

SATCOM RULES

This edition's cover story features Ben Palmer, a man of many hats who helped negotiate Inmarsat's landmark merger vith Viasat two years ago and today, as the newly appointed President of Viasat Commercial, is leading the brand to new heights. Inmarsat's latest offering, NexusWave, is selling like hotcakes, combining LEO download speed with the reliability of its geostationary fleet.

Find out what comes next in our exclusive Case Study and Executive Interview profile, both authored by News Editor Paul Benecki, and not to be missed!

Continuing the satcom theme is Mia Bennett's fine overview of the major global providers, "From Sea to Sky.” Casting a wide net, she examines the many benefits of the cutting-edge sat-com products that are transporting maritime into the New Space Age.

On the geopolitical front, we're pleased to welcome a new columnist, Brigadier Jonathan Campbell-James, to our pages. Jonathan's military career took him to the Middle East where he spent many years in both government and business, excelling in every role he played. His debut column, appropriately enough, focuses on the current situation in Iran where he sees a crisis brewing along with opportunity. You won't be disappointed!

Meanwhile, Senior Editor Jack O'Connell interviewed John Bressler, Vice President of Government Relations at the American Association of Port Authorities, for his Executive Achievement article. Ports are often overlooked in this era of tariffs and shifting trade patterns, and Bressler details how they are responding and what his role is as a major lobbyist for the industry in Washington, D.C.

In his Upgrades & Downgrades column, titled “Closing Bell,” Jack looks at the past year's developments in the equity markets and their impact on some of his favorite shipping stocks. Don't miss it – he's always fun!

Our other all-star columnists, Erik Kravets and Allen Brooks, are up to their usual mischief with Erik, in “Cutting the Cord,” looking at the various forms of sabotage on the high seas, most of them involving anchors, and Allen advising the powers-that-be in Washington that "Fixing U.S. Maritime Starts With the Navy." Lots of sage advice here.

Not to be outdone, maritime expert Sean Holt does a masterful job of surveying the pros and cons of various alternative fuels in “Shifting Landscape,” while Sean Hogue analyzes the "Regulatory Turbulence” that is challenging he offshore world.

Rounding out this holiday edition are Chad Fuhrmann's eulogy to the tug-and-barge industry, aptly titled "Workhorses," and ports correspondent Tom Peters' column on how intermodal ports are adapting to the brave new world of constantly changing tariffs.

Lots of intellectual capital here to digest, so sit back and enjoy. It's been a challenging year for maritime, and next year promises much of the same. Stay tuned, and thanks for your continued readership and support! – MarEx

Tony Munoz is the Founder, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Maritime Executive.

To read the latest edition of the magazine, go to The Maritime Executive November/December Global Workboat Report. To subscribe to the magazine, please go to https://www.maritime-executive.com/subscribe.