Denise Krepp

K. Denise Rucker Krepp is a former Maritime Administration Chief Counsel. Krepp started her federal career as a Coast Guard officer. She helped create the Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security. The views expressed in the article are solely the author’s.

The Navy's new leadership is setting high expectations for solving challenges (USN file image)

Op-Ed: MARAD Should Follow Navy's Lead to Rebuild U.S. Maritime Strength

Published Aug 26, 2025 4:21 PM by Denise Krepp

Posted in: Government

Congress Considers Law to Create Secretary of the Coast Guard

Published Apr 3, 2025 7:01 PM by Denise Krepp

Posted in: Government

USCGA

A Five-Decade Retrospective on Coast Guard SASH Reform

Published Oct 14, 2024 12:36 PM by Denise Krepp

Posted in: Government

We Need a #MeToo Maritime Library

Published May 14, 2024 9:23 PM by Denise Krepp

Posted in: Government

Why MARAD Needs to Preserve the History of SASH Abuses in Maritime

Published Apr 7, 2024 12:02 PM by Denise Krepp

Posted in: Government

Combatting Sexual Assault in the Coast Guard: A Decade of Reflection

Published Feb 4, 2024 12:51 PM by Denise Krepp

Posted in: Government

USCGA cadets

Op-Ed: US Coast Guard Must Prosecute Former Leaders Who Covered Up Abuse

Published Dec 10, 2023 4:06 PM by Denise Krepp

Posted in: Government

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is holding a hearing this Tuesday regarding sexual harassment and...

Op-Ed: Time to Investigate SASH Cover-Up at U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Published Jul 2, 2023 4:14 PM by Denise Krepp

Posted in: Government

In 2014, I testified twice before a Congressionally mandated panel on military sexual assault. I testified about the problems I&rs...

#MeToo in Maritime: Next Steps to Take to Stop SASH at Sea

Published May 22, 2023 3:35 PM by Denise Krepp

Posted in: Government

We&rsquo;re all blessed with a voice and today I&rsquo;m using my voice to talk about sexual assault and sexual harassment in the...

Unsoeld

Remembering Rep. Jolene Unsoeld, Maritime Trailblazer

Published Dec 5, 2021 11:44 PM by Denise Krepp

Posted in: Government

Last week, Rep. Jolene Unsoeld died at the age of 89. She served in Congress from 1989-1995, and she authored bipartisan legislati...

