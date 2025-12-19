Senate Confirms FMC and MARAD Appointments

Among a broad range of nominees confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Thursday were the new head for the U.S. Maritime Administration and the first of two nominees to fill vacancies on the Federal Maritime Commission. Their confirmation comes at a critical time as the Trump administration and Congress discuss the expansion of the U.S. merchant marine and as global trade policies impact the shipping industry.

The Maritime Administration has been without a permanent leader since the beginning of the Trump administration and the resignation of administrator Adm. Ann Phillips. It had first nominated in March, former submarine officer Capt. Brent Sadler (USN-ret) to fill the role. A Navy veteran with 26 years of experience, and working as a researcher with the conservative Heritage Foundation, however, his nomination was replaced in May with Capt. Stephen Carmel, who was confirmed last night as the 21st administrator of the Maritime Administration (MARAD).

Carmel, a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, is one of the few administrators who comes to the role as a licensed deep sea ship’s master and having sailed as a captain of tankers. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Maritime Services at Maersk Line, Ltd., the U.S. subsidiary of the company, which works closely with the U.S. government in the Maritime Security Program (MSP). During his career, he has held a variety of operations and finance positions at MLL and has also served on a number of advisory boards.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Carmel will work closely with Secretary Sean Duffy as they work to implement commercial maritime policy. MARAD also oversees the strategic sealift operations to support the U.S. military.

“The maritime sector—including our hardworking mariners, port and terminal workers, inland waterway workers, and Great Lakes sailors—is essential to moving goods for the American people and safeguarding our national security,” said Carmel in a statement after his confirmation. “I look forward to advancing this vital industry that underpins our economy and sustains American life.”

The confirmation was quickly celebrated with congratulations from a coalition of the largest maritime labor organizations in the United States. It included engineers, officers, the Masters, Mates & Pilots, SIU, SUP, and departments of the AFL-CIO, all recognizing Carmel’s deep industry knowledge and saying they welcome the opportunity to work with him.

“Carmel’s experience in shipping and logistics positions him well to lead MARAD during a time when our nation aims to boost its global maritime and shipbuilding capacity, grow its fleet of American-flagged ships,” said the unions.

The Senate also approved Laura DiBella, of Florida, who was nominated to be a Federal Maritime Commissioner for a term expiring June 30, 2028. The former Secretary of Commerce for Florida, DiBella, was nominated in September and brings extensive experience in economic development, having served as President of Business Development at FloridaCommerce, President/CEO at Enterprise Florida, and President of the Florida Opportunity Fund (Florida’s Venture Capital arm). She also holds the distinction of having been appointed as the first-ever, full-time executive director of Florida Harbor Pilots Association.

DiBella fills one of the two open seats on the Federal Maritime Commission after the terms of Chairman Louis Sola and Commissioner Carl Bentzel expired on June 30. The Trump administration also nominated Robert Harvey, a lawyer currently leading economic development programs in Florida, for a term expiring June 30, 2029. His nomination is awaiting approval in the Senate.

