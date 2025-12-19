UK Investigators Say Banana Incident was Due to Unsecured Containers

Investigators from the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have begun an investigation into how thousands of bananas ended up on beaches near Southampton, and why shipping was disrupted after 16 reefer boxes went overboard. They are looking into the events that led to the accident, saying initial findings showed the containers were not properly secured.

“The investigation will focus on the practice of removing cargo securing arrangements while vessels are underway before entering port, and the impact of the pollution,” writes MAIB in its notice of investigation. It says the team’s initial findings indicate that some containers were not properly secured for the vessel’s arrival in port, and they were lost overboard as the vessel maneuvered to pick up a pilot for entry into Portsmouth. Addition stacks toppled, but the boxes remained on the deck.

The reefer cargo ship Baltic Klipper (15,600 dwt) was traveling from the Netherlands and was approaching the port in the UK. The vessel registered in Liberia and operated by Seatrade has a capacity to carry up to 200 FEU reefers.

The vessel was encountering rough seas with a significant swell and strong south-westerly winds on December 6, as it was preparing to embark a pilot three nautical miles east of the Isle of Wight. Preparing to board the pilot to proceed into Portsmouth, MAIB reports that as the vessel maneuvered, it rolled heavily and lost 16 containers overboard.

The shipping channel had to be closed for several hours and later resumed with one traffic lane, which slowed vessels. The P&O cruise ship Iona was forced to spend the night at dock in Southampton instead of departing on a scheduled cruise. Further, MAIB cites the risk of shipping colliding with semi-submerged containers.

It reports that 13 of the containers have now washed up on local beaches, depositing foodstuffs and plastic insulation. Most of the containers were loaded with bananas, while others had plantains or avocados. Five were empties. MAIB reports that three of the containers remain unaccounted for while the clean-up operation is underway.

BBC quotes the local authorities as saying 51 tonnes of organic waste and nearly three tons of general waste have been collected. Despite warnings not to take the bananas, many of them found their way off the beach with residents, while others were driven inland as the storm continued.

