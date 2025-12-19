Brazil Gets HMS Bulwark for a Bargain Price

The Royal Navy has sold the Albion Class amphibious assault ship HMS Bulwark (L15) to the Brazilian Navy for a reported $26 million, as it was completing a nearly $100 million midlife upgrade project. News of the sale made the British tabloids this week, which questioned the expenditure to refurbish the ships if they were being sold, while also highlighting the loss of the two amphibious assault ships in the Royal Navy.

Rumors of the pending sale had begun in the spring as the government wrestled with its budget for the Royal Navy and military expenditures. By September, Brazil was reporting that it had signed the purchase of HMS Bulwark, and it was reported to be negotiating for a sister ship, HMS Albion. Negotiations to sell the second Albion Class ship to Brazil have apparently stalled, but HMS Albion (L14) has already been withdrawn from service by the Royal Navy.

The media reports indicate that the Royal Navy has spent a total of $275 million on upgrades to the two Albion Class ships since 2010.

The Royal Navy has removed both of the amphibious assault ships from service (Royal Navy)

HMS Bulwark was launched in 2004 and was capable of landing a fully-equipped Royal Marines commando unit with main battle tanks, using eight landing craft launched from its internal dock and Chinook helicopters. The vessel is 176 meters (577 feet) long, displaces 18,500 tons, and has a capacity for up to 710 military personnel.

Once Bulwark’s refurbishment is completed in Plymouth, the Marinha do Brasil will rename her as NDM Oiapoque. Brazilian personnel were already traveling to the UK for training on the vessel and Marina do Brasil reported the crew would participate in simulations and joint exercises, focusing on the full operational capability of the vessel. HMS Bulwark is expected to be commissioned and transferred to Brazil next year, when it will become part of the Brazilian Navy. She will be used primarily in operations in the Blue Amazon region, where the versatility of the ship will be useful for a wide variety of both military and humanitarian aid operations supporting the civil community.

British Ministry of Defence planners indicated that the role performed by the two Albion Class ships would be carried out instead by Bay Class landing ships of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. These are smaller vessels manned by civilians and built to civilian standards. All three Royal Fleet Auxiliary Bay Class ships, namely RFA Lyme Bay (L3007), RFA Mounts Bay (L3008), and RFA Cardigan Bay (L3009), are currently inactive for manpower or budgetary reasons.

