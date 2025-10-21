Wärtsilä Biogas Upgrading Plant Adds Momentum to Denmark’s Green Transition

[By: Wartsila Gas Solutions]



Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has been contracted to deliver a biogas upgrading plant (PuregasCA) to Danish renewable energy solutions provider Bigadan AS. The plant will play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and utility of biogas as a renewable energy source, and will have the capacity to upgrade 6000 Nm3 per hour of raw biogas. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in Q3 2025.

The project represents a significant step in scaling up biogas production and utilisation in Denmark, and will make an important contribution to the country’s green transition. The biogas upgrading plant will be located at Bigadan’s biogas facility in Horsens, Denmark.

The Wärtsilä Gas Solutions biogas upgrading is based on the amine scrubber technology, that allows for efficient and effective upgrading, of biogas to meet the Danish national gas grid standards.

“We are committed to supporting and promoting the green transition, and Wärtsilä upgrading solution will add momentum to our efforts. It is an exciting example of the recent advancements made in renewable energy technology. Biogas has huge potential as a sustainable energy solution, since it aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote cleaner energy sources,” said Casper Krog Hansen, Bigadan AS, Project Manager and Christian A. Tidmarsh, Bigadan AS - Business Development Manager.

The Wärtsilä PuregasCA solution is expected to be in full operation, delivering upgraded gas to the Danish national grid in Q3 2026. Wärtsilä scope includes installation and commissioning of the plant.

“The integration of biomass and biogas, along with wind and solar, is an important element in creating a holistic energy strategy, and the collaboration between Wärtsilä and Bigadan contributes significantly to this strategy,” commented Goran Gajski, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, Biogas. “The innovative technology that we are able to deliver is based on our vast experience and deep in-house expertise, and our solid reputation and track record was an important consideration in the award of this contract.”