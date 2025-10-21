India to Explore Supplying Small Reactors for Nuclear-Powered Shipping

In the past two years, India has announced massive investments in its nuclear energy capacity. The focus currently is to design small modular reactors (SMRs) intended for use in off-grid sites in remote areas. However, local media reports this week indicate that the government wants to extend deployment of the SMRs to commercial shipping.

India’s Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC), run by the government, is developing two SMR designs of 55 MWe (megawatt electric) and 200 MWe capacities. The designs named as Bharat Small Modular Reactors (BSMRs) could be used as power plants in energy-intensive industries such as cement and steel manufacturing.

“The nuclear reactors are very safe and can even be used to power merchant ships,” reported the Business Standard newspaper, citing an unnamed senior government official. The Indian Navy has already embraced nuclear propulsion, with two nuclear submarines- INS Arihant and INS Arighaat. The two submarines operate the 83 MWe nuclear reactor. But reports indicate that future orders will feature the 200 MWe reactor, helping to improve endurance at sea.

Extending the technology to civil use, including merchant shipping, would help transform India’s domestic nuclear industry. With the shipping industry working to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions footprint, nuclear technology has been fronted to play a role in decarbonizing the sector. In June, IMO’s Marine Safety Committee endorsed revisions to the SOLAS convention to include new technologies such as SMRs.

Indeed, several technology providers are fast-tracking design and production of SMRs for commercial shipping. India sees this as a good opportunity and is even working on amendments to its nuclear energy laws to include the private sector. In the past year, India has also renewed nuclear cooperation with the U.S. and France. The focus is to build its capacity for designing and producing SMRs and Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR).