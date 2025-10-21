Two Workers Severely Burned in Welding Accident on Dredger



[Brief] Korean officials are reporting that two workers on a dredger at Gunsan, in southwest Korea on the Yellow Sea, were badly injured during an incident aboard the vessel Tuesday morning, October 21. The National Fire Service and local teams responded after reports of an explosion on the vessel.

The reports indicate that the two men, one in his 50s and the other in his 60s, were conducting maintenance work on the dredger, which was anchored in the port near Pier 6. The unnamed vessel, which the media said is 2,627 tons, was reportedly in the port for maintenance at the time of the incident. It is unclear if there were any people aboard the vessel at the time.

Witnesses told the media that it appeared the men were welding, possibly on a gas tank, when there was an explosion. Both men were reported to be severely burned and were being airlifted by helicopter to the hospital.

The Gunsan Coast Guard reported that it presumed it was a welding explosion, but that it would be conducting a full investigation.

They reported that the ship had been checked after the incident, and there was no additional fire damage. They also said there was no pollution visible at the scene.

The incident took place as the regional coast guard units have been busy with enforcement efforts during the autumn crab season. Media reports said more than 800 Chinese fishing boats had been spotted in the region. Approximately 1,150 Chinese fishing vessels are licensed to operate in the region, but the coast guard said as many as 200 were approaching the Northern Limit Line, where foreign fishing boats are prohibited. The Coast Guard said it would be conducting a joint special operation with the Navy and the management of regional fisheries against illegal foreign fishing in the region.

