DEME Takes Delivery of Large WTIV with Hybrid Power to Reduce Emissions



Belgium’s DEME Group is advancing ambitions to expand its role as a major player in offshore wind installations after taking delivery of an installation vessel that is being touted as having the capabilities to deliver some of the largest projects in the world. The first of two new vessels being delivered to the company in the coming months, it also uses new technology to be more sustainable.

Just seven months after paying $1 billion to acquire Norway-based offshore contractor Havfram, DEME has taken delivery of the wind turbine installation vessel Norse Wind. Construction of the vessel was started by Havfarm and was one of the elements that made the acquisition an attractive opportunity to expand in the sector.

Built by China’s CIMC Raffles Shipyard, the vessel was designed for large projects. The newbuild was designed by GustoMSC and is equipped to install turbines with rotor diameters of more than 300 meters and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons. The vessel’s 3,200-tonne crane enables operation in water depths of up to 70 meters, setting a new standard in lifting capacity, speed, and efficiency. It is designed to handle the newest 15 MW and 20 MW turbines.

The shipbuilder highlights the first-of-its-kind direct-current power system, which makes it possible to run the vessel on batteries. Unlike alternating current vessels, which require the diesel-generators to be running continuously, the Norse Wind will draw power from batteries for her onboard systems, and the diesel generators will run intermittently to recharge the batteries. CIMC Raffles reports that it also makes it possible for the vessel to carry heavier loads while reducing emissions.

The vessel is also built to operate in extreme weather conditions. It has an advanced dynamic positioning system, which will help to keep it stable in conditions up to Force 8 winds (Gale 34 to 40 knots). It can handle rough seas and operate in low temperatures such as negative 15 C (5 F).

DEME highlights that Norse Wind is already contracted for several major offshore wind projects. Her first job, which is set to commence in the first half of next year, will be at the Nordseecluster B offshore wind farm in Germany that is jointly being implemented by RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management.

Early this month, DEME secured a sizable contract to carry out the transportation and installation works for the inter-array cables for the project that is located approximately 50 kilometers north of the island of Juist in Germany. The project will have a total capacity of up to 1.6 GW.

The Belgian company will transport and install a total of 124 kilometers of inter-array cables for the second project stage, Nordseecluster B, connecting all 60 foundations for the wind turbines to the offshore substation in the German North Sea.

“Norse Wind represents an important step in strengthening DEME’s position as a leading player in offshore wind installation,” said Even Larsen, Business Unit Director Global WTG and O&M at DEME. “This state-of-the-art vessel enables us to deliver even larger and more complex projects, further enhancing our capabilities.”

The company highlights that work is also well underway on the sister ship, Norse Energi. The second vessel was launched in July and is scheduled for delivery early in 2026.

