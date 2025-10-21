Cruise Industry on Track for Fourth Consecutive Growth Year



The cruise industry has roared back since the pandemic, as almost everyone in the travel industry is well aware. AAA and Tourism Economics, however, published new numbers to show just how strong the industry is, and specifically the significance of the U.S. market to the industry.

In a new report, they highlight that the industry is expected to mark the fourth consecutive year of record cruise passenger volume in 2026. They note as well that 2025 is turning out to be a better-than-expected year.

The trade group Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) in May had forecast a global total of 37.7 million cruise passengers projected for 2025. That represents nearly nine percent growth from CLIA’s reported total of 34.6 million cruise passengers worldwide in 2024 among the group’s membership of ocean, expedition, and river cruise lines. CLIA reported that North America remains the top source market for cruise, with a 13 percent increase in 2024 over 2023.

AAA and Travel Economics are forecasting the American segment of the market will reach 20.7 million passengers this year and will grow to 21.7 million in 2026. AAA is forecasting that the year-over-year increase will be an 8.4 percent jump from 2024 to 2025 and a further 4.5 percent bounce from 2025 to 2026.

“These numbers reflect the growing demand for ocean cruises among U.S. travelers,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. “Our travel agents see this every day.”

The contribution of the American segment is demonstrated in all parts of the industry. PortMiami, for example, reports that on April 20, 2025, it set a new one-day record, handling 72,401 passengers. It also had a record-breaking 10 cruise ships on February 8, 2025. PortMiami continues to be the largest cruise homeport, highlighting that it will welcome 10 new cruise ships, including five newbuilds, during its 2025-2026 cruise season.

Numbers are just coming in from the Alaska cruise season that was completed in the last few days. Seattle, Victoria, BC, and Vancouver have each announced they set new records for the number of passengers at their ports. AAA calculates that about seven percent of U.S. passengers are traveling to Alaska.

The U.S., according to AAA, is also the home of four of the top embarkation ports in the industry. Following Miami, it is Port Canaveral, Port Everglades, and Galveston. Barcelona is the largest international cruise embarkation port.

AAA’s data diverges from CLIA as it says nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of people going on cruises are 55 or older. They report that 27 percent are between the ages of 35 and 54, and seven percent are between 18 and 34. Most adults, they report, travel with someone on a cruise, with nearly 50 percent traveling as a couple, 20 percent traveling with kids, and only seven percent are solo travelers. They point to the opportunities for a “date night” as well as multigenerational families who find cruising more affordable than booking flights and hotel rooms.

“The Caribbean is by far the most popular cruise destination for Americans,” reports AAA, capturing 72 percent of U.S. cruise passengers. They note the strong growth in ultra-luxury small ship cruising and expedition destinations.

The good news for the industry is a high satisfaction rate. AAA says 90 percent of U.S. cruise passengers rate their experiences as “very good or good.” They also report that 91 percent of people have taken multiple cruises.

The strength of the numbers encouraged the cruise lines to keep the momentum going, and they returned to the shipyards, placing the first large orders since the pandemic. Carnival Cruise Line ordered two 180,000 gross ton cruise ships and three nearly 230,000 GT ships. Norwegian Cruise Line ordered a new class of three 225,000 gt cruise ships in addition to the large ships from its prior order. Royal Caribbean confirmed the order for two more 250,000 GT ships, along with options for two more in the Icon class, and MSC Cruises added two more 217,000 GT ships for its World Class. This industry is mapping out new ship introductions at least through 2033, and more orders are expected to follow.

