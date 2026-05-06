Voith Appoints Denise Kurtulus to Board of Management & CEO of Voith Turbo

[By: Voith Group]

The Voith Group appoints Denise Kurtulus as CEO of Voith Turbo and Member of the Corporate Board of Management of the Voith Group effective September 1, 2026. She succeeds Cornelius Weitzmann, who left the company at his own request at the end of 2025. Until her appointment, Dirk Hoke, CEO of the Voith Group, will continue to manage the Group Division Turbo on an interim basis.

Denise Kurtulus joins Voith from Rolls-Royce Power Systems, where she was most recently responsible for the Marine and Mining divisions. She has extensive experience in drive technology, particularly in the areas of sales, service and strategic business development.

With her comprehensive industry knowledge, operational experience, and clear customer focus, she is ideally positioned to successfully develop the Group Division and strengthen its market position. Voith Turbo has a broad technology portfolio and a global customer base across key industries.

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Siegfried Russwurm, Chairman of the Shareholders' Committee and the Supervisory Board of Voith: "Denise Kurtulus has demonstrated her ability to quickly navigate complex markets and consistently translate them into operational strength. With her strong customer focus and deep industry expertise, she is the ideal person to align Voith Turbo even more closely with global market needs and sustainably strengthen the competitiveness of our drive business."

Dirk Hoke, CEO of the Voith Group: "With Denise Kurtulus, we are sharpening our focus on performance and competitiveness in the drive technology business. Our goal is to consistently align Voith Turbo with profitable growth, reduce complexity, and further increase execution speed. The decisive factor will be to make targeted use of market opportunities and continue to expand our strengths in service and system solutions. I am looking forward to working together."

"I am looking forward to this new role and grateful for the trust placed in me. Voith Turbo operates in a challenging market environment with clear requirements in terms of competitiveness and focus. My goal is to further develop the business in line with our market and customer needs and significantly expand our position in selected segments. Above all, this means setting clear priorities and leveraging our strengths to increase efficiency and enable sustainable growth," says Denise Kurtulus.