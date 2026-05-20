Belfast Outlines Ambitious 25-Year Growth Plan with $1.75B Investment

Northern Ireland’s premier port, Belfast, has launched an ambitious 25?year Masterplan setting out £1.3 billion ($1.75 billion) of planned investment to ensure that the port remains resilient, efficient, and competitive. The plan entitled Horizons of Opportunity sets out how the Trust Port will expand and adapt to meet rising demand for trade, providing critical additional capacity and further strengthening Belfast’s position as a leading maritime gateway.

External forecasts prepared by port master?planning experts Haskoning indicate that trade volumes through Belfast Harbour could increase from around 24 million tonnes today to over 30 million tonnes by 2050 under steady growth, and to between 40 million and 50 million tonnes under higher?growth scenarios. Under every scenario other than decline or stagnation, growth will outpace current infrastructure without planned investment.

The Masterplan was developed against the backdrop of clear evidence that capacity at ports along Ireland’s east coast will tighten over the next 20 years. As demand for trade continues to grow and space becomes constrained elsewhere, Belfast Harbour is planning ahead – putting the scale of its estate to work to secure the island’s future port capacity.

Port officials highlight that it has approximately 2,000 acres of land and 1,000 acres of water. Large parts were developed from the space previously occupied by the famed Harland & Wolff Shipyard. The shipbuilder remains a cornerstone of the port under its new ownership, Navantia UK, and has resumed construction work.

One project would create a new container terminal (Blefast Harbour Trust)

Large parts of the area, however, were also reclaimed and redeveloped as the city emerged from the years of internal conflict in Northern Ireland. The plan calls for the first new land reclamation in 25 years, which will be used to build a new container terminal.

The Masterplan identifies a program of investment in critical port infrastructure to support growth. It also sets out how the Harbour Estate can continue to integrate port operations, logistics, clean energy, and regeneration within a single, connected environment.

Projects include completion of the £90 million D3 deepwater cruise terminal; Belfast’s first land reclamation project in 25 years to create a new freight terminal at West Bank Road; redevelopment of the island’s longest deep water quay – Stormont Wharf; a berth extension to its container terminal for next generation vessels; the first shore power for docked vessels; construction of a new logistics park and a clean energy hub; and creation of a new maritime skills academy to support jobs in the sector. The Masterplan also identifies housing and other real estate regeneration opportunities requiring additional investment of between £500 million and £750 million.

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Port officials highlight that together, these plans position Belfast Harbour as the principal maritime gateway on the Dublin–Belfast Economic Corridor. They believe it strengthens the port’s role as a critical hub for Irish Sea trade and a primary link with Great Britain.



