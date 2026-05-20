Driver Arrested on Boating-Safety Charges for a Lake Trip in a Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck is capable of safely submerging up to a maximum depth of 32 inches, suitable for driving on flooded roadways and shallow streambeds. Though it does not in fact float, the $70,000 vehicle's "wading" ability has tempted some owners to try it out in the water - potentially running afoul of laws on boating safety, as one Texas driver-turned-skipper found out this week.

According to police in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas, a man identified as Jimmy Jack McDaniel, 70, attempted to drive a Cybertruck near shore at Grapevine Lake on Monday evening - with two passengers aboard. At some point after driving off the boat ramp, the vessel began to take on water and became inoperable. Bystander photos from the scene show that it was submerged up to the sill of the driver's side window.

Officers with the Grapevine Police Department responded to the scene at about 2000 hours and found McDaniel, who had safely abandoned the grounded vessel along with his two passengers. He informed the officers that he had entered Grapevine Lake intentionally in order to test out the Cybertruck's "Wade Mode," the police reported.

He has been arrested and charged with operating a vehicle in a closed section of a park, operating without lifejackets aboard, operating without a fire extinguisher, and operating without a valid boat registration.

McDaniel told local station KTVB 7 that he had taken the Cybertruck into water before, including saltwater, without having any difficulties. The issue this time was his improper assessment of the water depth, he said. He identified the likely downflooding point as the electric charging port, located on the driver's side above the rear wheelwell.

Salvage operations began shortly after McDaniel's arrest, and a wrecking truck and the local fire department extracted the Cybertruck from the lake.

Cybertruck gets stuck after driving in Lake Grapevine on Monday pic.twitter.com/I3ukxCNYac — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 19, 2026

ALERT: Man arrested after putting his Cybertruck in ‘Wade Mode’ and accidentally sinking it in a lake in Grapevine, Texas.



Officers responded to a call about a Cybertruck sunken off of Katie's Woods Park Boat Ramp at around 8 PM.



Authorities say the driver put his Tesla in… pic.twitter.com/jQ7YXk36Xk — E X X ?A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) May 19, 2026

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A nearly identical Cybertruck navigation attempt occurred at the same lake in March 2025. It is unclear if it was the same operator.

While the Cybertruck does not come with a stability booklet, Tesla does provide an extensive set of precautions to consider when wading. First and foremost, damage caused by driving in water is not covered by the vehicle's warranty, exposing the owner to the full cost of any repairs. The operator is also advised to keep to calm waters; not to exceed a water depth of 32 inches; and to be wary of hazardous bottom conditions like soft sediment and debris. The special-purpose Wade Mode - which pressurizes the battery pack and raises the suspension - must be engaged.

