South Korea Tentatively Selects Small Container Line for Test Arctic Voyage

South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is defending its plan to run a trial containership voyage along Russia’s Northern Sea Route later this year. Media reports, however, are suggesting that only one small, regional carrier responded to the tender, while there are questions about whether South Korea will have the crew and capabilities to conduct the demonstration trip.

Ministry officials are anxious to complete the trial trip as they now point to the disruption in the Middle East and the potential for more geopolitical problems. Plans for the demonstration voyage were initially announced in 2025, while there remained concerns about the safety of transits in the Red Sea to access the Suez Canal and Europe.

Not mentioned in the reports is the potential competition from China. Russia is anxious to develop the Northern Sea Route and has been supportive of Chinese efforts. Reports indicate that Chinese shipping companies completed 14 Arctic container voyages in 2025, including the direct trip of the vessel Istanbul Bridge, which took approximately 20 days from China to the ports of Northern Europe. China’s shipping companies have announced plans to expand their service during the 2026 season on the NSR.

The Korea Ocean Business Corporation and Korea Shipping Association told local media that a company called PanStar Line has tentatively been selected to operate the trial voyages. A small, regional carrier, it runs service to Japan and China with a 230 TEU vessel. The media reports are that it was the only company to respond to the April tender issued by the ministry. Larger carriers, including HMM and Pan Ocean, reportedly did not submit proposals.

The ministry is calling for a 3,000 TEU vessel that has or can obtain polar certification. It will require at least a basic ice certification, although with the trip likely for August or September, the ministry notes the ice will be at its smallest point in the year.

PanStar, which is part of a larger business conglomerate in South Korea that also operates ferries and land-based businesses, is believed to be negotiating the details with the ministry. Once confirmed as the operator, it will be eligible for financial support through the Korea Shipping Association and vessel financing from Korea Ocean Business Corp. The government will also reduce port fees to support the project. The company is expected to charter a ship for the trip.

Critics in South Korea point to the environmental concerns of shipping in the Arctic and are calling the proposal a political issue to curry favor in upcoming elections. Newspaper reports in April pointed out that Korea only has 11 captains and first officers who have completed specialized polar training.

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The ministry issues a response saying it was confident that there would not be a problem securing personnel for the trial operation in the Arctic. Timed to August or September, it points out that the ice area will be at its smallest and that the International Maritime Organization Polar Code does not require special qualification when the ice density is 10 percent or less.

Korean officials said they expect one or two vessels to participate in the demonstration voyages. They will require permits from Russia and plan a round trip from Korea to Rotterdam with a stop at the Port of Tromso in Norway. Korea hopes to develop this as an economically viable trade alternative.

