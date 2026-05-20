Seafarer Stabbed and Dies on Tanker Waiting for Scrapper off Bangladesh

The authorities in Bangladesh are dealing with an apparent murder after two crewmembers got into what is being described as a “serious onboard altercation.” The local shipping agency appointed to handle the ship’s arrival reports the police and local authorities are coordinating to handle the case.

The Thai-owned product tanker K.P.P. 01 (3,400 dwt) had departed Phuket, Thailand, for its final voyage heading to the scrap yards at Chattogram, Bangladesh. The vessel, which was built in 1991, is 85 meters (279 feet) and had a skeleton crew aboard from Thailand to deliver it to its final destination.

The small tanker anchored offshore on May 17. According to the report by the master, an oiler and an able seaman got into some type of fight, altercation, and the police were summoned to provide support.

The oiler, Rapheephong Klahan age 30, was rushed to shore by his colleagues. He was met by a representative of the agency SAM Shipping Agency, who had brought an ambulance and medical personnel to the boat station. He was transferred to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries, reportedly multiple stab wounds.

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The police and the agency boarded the vessel and took into custody an able seaman, Turakorn Burussee also from Thailand and age 35. He was handed over to the police, and he recorded a confessional statement. He has been remanded into judicial custody.

The Royal Thai Embassy has been notified of the incident. They are cooperating and coordinating arrangements with the family in Thailand of the deceased crewmember.