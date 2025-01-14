Value Maritime & ME2CC Consortium Announce Maritime Masterplan 2024 Funding

[By: Value Maritime]

Value Maritime and its partners in the Maritime Efficient & Easy Carbon Capture (ME2CC) project are pleased to announce the receipt of funding from the Maritime Masterplan 2024. The funding will contribute to the development, construction and demonstration of a first-in-kind compact, modular carbon capture system to be installed aboard the LNG vessel Samskip Kvitbjorn.

The Samskip Kvitbjorn operates on a fixed route from Rotterdam along the Norwegian west coast to Hammerfest, making it a vital part of Samskip’s sustainable logistics initiative in one of Europe’s most environmentally sensitive regions. By retrofitting the Samskip Kvitbjorn with Value Maritime’s CO2 capture system, the consortium will ensure it meets the low-emission requirements set by the EU and Norwegian authorities.

The ME2CC consortium, headed by Value Maritime, consists of Samskip Holding, B2B Marine, Fusie Engineers, Devoteq, Brusche Process Technology, Heatmaster, and Yard Energy Group. The partners are using the knowledge gained in the development of the first small-scale carbon capture (CC) system, installed aboard the vessel Nordica two years ago.

Innovative compact design

The ME2CC project aims to create a scalable, compact CC system that utilises patented techniques to reduce the system’s height and footprint by up to one-third compared to existing absorption technologies, while maintaining low pressure drop.

This innovative approach, combined with the use of hot flue gas for onboard electricity generation, enhances both operational efficiency and emission reduction.

By capturing CO2 emissions and simultaneously reducing fuel consumption, the ME2CC system addresses two critical challenges for the maritime industry: reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lowering operating costs.

Centralised regeneration and downstream applications

Captured CO2 will be offloaded in port and transported to land-based CO2 hubs. These hubs represent a significant step forward in the development of onshore CC infrastructure. They utilise economies of scale and renewable electricity to regenerate the CO2, improving system efficiency and minimising costs and environmental impact. The processed CO2 will be prepared for valuable downstream applications, including use in agriculture and other industries.

This modular and scalable system is designed to accommodate a wide range of vessel types, from shortsea and inland shipping to large offshore vessels. The modular design also facilitates easy installation and removal, enabling leasing models for carbon capture technology.

Driving maritime decarbonisation

The ME2CC project represents a critical step forward in maritime decarbonisation. By providing a low-CAPEX, low-OPEX solution, the consortium aims to enable rapid adoption across the maritime sector. With its potential to deliver significant emissions reductions in the short term, the project supports both industry competitiveness and global climate goals.

Christiaan Nijst, Co-Founder & Director of the Value Group, stated: “We are delighted to have been awarded this funding, which provides an important stimulus to the ME2CC project, and to the maritime energy transition. The combination of low costs for shipping companies and the compact, modular nature of this solution makes it highly scalable and widely applicable. This initiative underscores our commitment to driving meaningful change in the maritime industry.”

“We have spent years actively pursuing sustainable solutions across our fleet, and the retrofitting of the Samskip Kvitbjorn aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of shipping,” said Erik Hofmeester, Head of Vessel Management at Samskip. “Working alongside Value Maritime and the ME2CC consortium members, we are ensuring that the Samskip Kvitbjorn meets the low-emission requirements set by the EU and Norwegian authorities, all while continuing to provide reliable service for our customers.”

“We are very pleased that this ambitious consortium, ME2CC, is part of the first call within the Maritime Masterplan. Development and demonstration of Onboard Carbon Capture with an LNG energy system will certainly lead to a more sustainable maritime future.” Fokke van der Veen, Program Manager Energy systems at Maritiem Masterplan.