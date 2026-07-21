The Mission to Seafarers Singapore Marks 100 Years of Service with Centenary Appeal

[By Mission to Seafarers]

Charity calls on Singapore's maritime community to help fund vital seafarer welfare services for the next century.

The Mission to Seafarers Singapore (MtSS) has launched a Centenary Appeal, a fundraising drive calling on shipping companies, maritime organisations, churches and individuals to help secure the future of its vital welfare services, marks 100 years of supporting seafarers passing through one of the world’s busiest ports.

Established in 1926 through a gift from the widow of a harbour pilot that funded the Mission's first chaplain, MtSS has grown from a single-chaplain operation into a year-round network of ship visits, port-based drop-in centres, transport and emergency welfare support. The charity has weathered closure during the Second World War, relocations, and decades of change in the shipping industry, remaining a constant presence for seafarers arriving in Singapore.

Today, Singapore sees more than 140,000 vessels pass through its waters each year, bringing millions of seafarers within reach of the Mission's support. Yet, despite this number, MtSS currently reaches, around 20,000 seafarers a year and requires approximately S$950,000 a year to sustain and expand its services. Funds raised through the Centenary Appeal will help to close that gap and maintain ship visiting, anchorage outreach, transport services and centre operations, with additional funding urgently required to meet growing demand in areas such as Tuas and to develop Singapore as a Key Welfare Hub for the region.

Companies supporting the Appeal can be recognised as Platinum (S$50,000), Gold (S$30,000), Silver (S$20,000), Bronze (S$10,000) or Anchor (S$5,000 or less) donors, with benefits including recognition on the Seafarers' Centre Board, acknowledgement at the Seafarers Awards, and logo placement on the MtSS website and in official communications.

The Launch coincided with a series of celebratory events, including a centennial dinner attended by MtSS staff, committee members industry leaders and MtS representatives from across the region.

Guests of honour include Captain M Segar, Chief Marine Officer and Senior Advisor to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, and His Grace Archbishop Dr Titus Chung, with the evening including a centenary cake-cutting and toasting ceremony, an auction, and awards recognising long-serving seafarers, staff, volunteers and supporters.

Lars Kastrup, Chairman of the MtSS Management Committee and CEO of Pacific International Lines, said: Reaching our centenary is a proud moment for everyone who has supported this mission over the past 100 years, but it is also a reminder of the responsibility we carry today. Singapore's seafarers keep global trade moving, often at real personal cost, and it is our duty to make sure they are not forgotten. I would encourage the wider maritime community here to join us in supporting this Appeal, so we can keep our services running and grow to meet the need.

Jan Webber, Director of Development, who attended the celebrations, said: A century ago, our work here began with one chaplain and a simple promise: that no seafarer arriving in Singapore would be forgotten. That promise still guides everything we do, from ship visits to our drop-in centres. But the need has grown faster than our resources, and only a fraction of the seafarers who pass through our port currently benefit from our care. The Centenary Appeal is about making sure we can be there for the next seafarer who needs us, and the one after that as the next century evolves.

Lars Kastrup took over as Chairman of the MtSS Management Committee from Professor Captain Frederick Francis, who himself succeeded Captain Robert Walker, Executive Director of ASP Ships Group, in the role.

As MtSS enters its second century, the Centenary Appeal aims to ensure that seafarers arriving in Singapore continue to find practical assistance, compassionate support and a welcoming place ashore for generations to come.