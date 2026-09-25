McAllister’s Latest High-Tech Low-Emission Tug Arrives

[By McAllister]

McAllister Towing is proud to announce our newest arrival! Welcome tug MARY McALLISTER. As our customer's vessels grow larger and services for these behemoths become increasingly demanding, McAllister continues to meet their needs with modern and environmentally conscious equipment.

American-built at Washburn & Doughty Associates, Inc. in Maine, MARY is the sixth in a seven-tug series of American Bureau of Shipping classed and certified 84-metric-ton bollard pull, low-emission tractor tugs. The MARY is powered by CAT Tier IV engines producing 6,770 horsepower. She is classed with the following certifications and endorsements from ABS: +A-1 Towing, +AMS, Fire Fighting (FiFi 1), Escort, Low Emissions Vessel. Her firefighting prowess includes pumps and monitors capable of producing 12,000 gallons of water and foam per minute.

The MARY is eventually bound for sunny Florida, but she'll get a little tour of the US East Coast before she gets there. The MARY left Washburn & Doughty just in time to ride out the approaching nor'easter. She will navigate her first North Atlantic storm in Portland before heading south. Joining her sister vessel, ISABEL, in Baltimore, MARY will receive her first work order as part of the McAllister fleet. After her Baltimore hitch, the MARY will proceed to her homeport in Port Everglades where she will be a dynamic force for years to come.

We welcome the MARY as our latest high-tech, low-emission, firefighting and mission-critical tug to global trade. From 1864 to today, we’ve stayed family-owned for five generations and are still investing in new, American-built, state-of-the-art tugs — with another coming in 2027.