The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Welcomes New Senior Officers

[By: The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers]

The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, the professional body for the commercial shipping industry worldwide, has officially welcomed its new senior officers at a Controlling Council meeting held in Athens, Greece.

Taking over from Glenn Murphy FICS as International Chair of the Institute is Luis Bernat FICS. Prior to his election as Chair, Luis has held the position of Vice Chair since 2021. He brings to the role extensive experience gained over almost 50 years in the industry. This includes, most recently, his role as Chartering Manager for TSL SHIPPING & TRADING. He has been through the different levels of shipping such as agency, shipbroking, tonnage operator and shipowner, especially within the fields of reefer, dry, breakbulk, and mostly chemical tankers and has had responsibility for a fleet of 21 vessels. Luis assigns the accomplishment of his goals to an open mind and willingness to understand generational evolution and cultural differences and maintaining a spirit of teamwork.

“As a practicing chartered shipbroker, it is a very rewarding moment taking over from my predecessor. I would like to thank all my fellow Board and Council members, the President, and the former Chairman. They have guided and supported me the past two years during my Vice Chairmanship. I look forward to working with our senior officers and all the staff at the Secretariat. Also, a special thank you to my family, present employer and colleagues for understanding and supporting my commitment." Luis Bernat FICS – International Chairman, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers.

Taking on the role of Vice Chairman is Krishnan Subramaniam FICS. He has over three decades of experience in logistics, supply chain and training roles in the oil & gas and petrochemical industries. Krishnan’s focus is on skills development and digitalisation.

Based in Dubai, he also holds the position of Head of Professional Development at the ICS Middle East Branch. As well as his functions at the Institute, Krishnan serves as Adjunct Faculty Member of the S P Jain School of Global Management, Strategic Advisor of Transworld Group and is a Member of the Steering Committee ICC UAE Customs and Trade Facilitation Commission.

“It is a great honour to be elected as the International Vice Chairman of the ICS to continue adding value to the shipping industry, a journey which I started 23 years ago as a student of the professional Qualifying Exams of the Institute. Thanks to my mentors at the Institute for the opportunity to serve in various positions, and to the leaders Kevin Shakesheff, Luis Bernat and Theo Coliandris for the continued support, encouragement, and guidance. I’m looking forward to working with the Senior Leadership team, Executive Council, Controlling Council and Institute Director Robert Hill and the team at head office.” Krishnan Subramaniam FICS – Vice Chairman, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers.

Newly appointed Vice President Punit Oza FICS, based in Singapore, has over three decades of commercial & operational experience working with leading maritime & trading companies. In 2023, he founded Maritime NXT. With this company, he drives the industry forward with a range of advisory, consultancy, training, and mentoring services, as well as investing in the scale-up of maritime start-ups.

“It was an honour to be elected the ICS Vice President. With its 112-year history, ICS has the luxury of being a leading industry body with a stellar reputation, rich tradition, and sound knowledge. ICS is the only qualification that continues to add value to a commercial shipping professional throughout their career, providing education and qualifications, thereafter upgrading skills and providing networking opportunities and finally, at a senior level, providing leadership, knowledge sharing and mentoring opportunities. I have seen all these aspects of the Institute and benefitted from them personally. I am looking forward to working with the diverse and motivated team with clear intent and enthusiasm.” Punit Oza FICS – Vice President, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers.

“On behalf of the ICS, I'd like to offer a warm welcome to Luis, Krishnan and Punit in their roles. I'm looking forward to working together with them in serving the needs of our members. Their combined experience and forward-thinking will be of considerable benefit to the Institute as we move forward.” Robert Hill FICS – Director, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers.